Autel’s Evo II 8K drone captures high-resolution cinematic sunsets + more for $1,149 (Save $346)

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H is offering the Autel Robotics Evo II 8K Drone for $1,149 shipped. Down from its $1,495 list price, today’s deal marks the second-best discount that we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. This drone features an insane 8K sensor that can capture video at up to 7680×4320 resolution and stills up to 8000×6000. With this resolution, you can make prints of up to 100-inches without losing clarity, or crop/punch in and scale to your heart’s content before things start to pixelate. It can fly for up to 40-minutes at a time, and in Ludicrous Speed mode, travel at up to 44.8 MPH. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Learn more in our previous coverage.

Save a few bucks when picking up the DJI Air 2S. It’s $1,000 on Amazon, which is $149 below today’s lead deal. Being a #1 best-seller and sporting an overall 4.2/5 star rating, it’s a great alternative to Autel’s option above. However, it does ditch 8K recording for 5.4K, though the sensor is upgraded to 1-inch in size for larger pixels. You’ll also only get 31-minutes of flight, but that’s still plenty of time to capture a cinematic video of a sunset with ease.

Prefer taking your photos from the ground? Well, you’ll want to give Canon’s EOS M50 a look then. We found this deal last night, which gives you a 4K-capable camera and lens for $499. This marks an Amazon low and is among the best pricing that we’ve seen. Sure, it doesn’t take 8K video or images, but it’s the perfect way to get started with capturing the world around you without spending thousands on a drone.

More about the Autel Evo II 8K Drone:

Experience the current leading edge of video resolution with the EVO II 8K Drone from Autel. With an 8K camera payload, the EVO II 8K can capture video at up to 7680 x 4320 resolution (8000 x 6000 stills). This lets you make prints up to 100″ wide, punch in, crop, and scale images with great detail, and capture stunning hi-res screenshots from your footage.

