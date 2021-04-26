FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Canon EOS M50 captures summer memories in 4K + works as a webcam at Amazon low of $499

-
AmazondslrCanon
Amazon low $499

Amazon is offering the Canon EOS M50 24.1MP 4K Mirrorless DSLR Camera Kit for $499 shipped. For comparison, it normally goes for around $649 at Amazon, and today’s deal is the lowest price that we’ve tracked for a body/lens combo. Featuring a 24.1MP APS-C sensor that’s capable of recording 4K24 or 1080p120 video, this camera is the perfect starter kit for those just getting their feet wet in photography. Since it includes a 15-45mm lens in the box, you’ll have everything needed to start capturing out of the box. It also functions as a webcam through Canon’s utility, meaning that it can work to upgrade your Zoom meetings when not capturing life’s most precious moments. Rated 4.8/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Just need something compact to capture your summer vacations? Well, this Canon PowerShot is a compact system that can capture 20MP images and 720p HD video with ease. For $150, it also includes a built-in lens that features up to 8x zoom to capture far-off subjects.

Prefer to use your smartphone? Well, right now we’re tracking a deal that drops the DJI Osmo Mobile 3 to a new Amazon low. On sale for $79, this is $20 below what other retailers charge and beats the previous best price by $10. The Osmo Mobile 3 stabilizes your iPhone or Android device to capture cinematic video or pictures, upping the way you take mobile photos.

More about the Canon EOS M50 Mirrorless DSLR:

  • Improved Dual Pixel CMOS AF and eye detection AF
  • 24 1 Megapixel (APS-C) CMOS sensor with is 100-25600 (H: 51200)
  • 4K UHD 24P and HD 120P for slow motion
  • Built-in OLED EVF with touch and drag AF

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

dslr

Canon

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Govee’s Wi-Fi and Bluetooth thermometer + hygrome...
Enjoy fresh-squeezed drinks with this cold-press mastic...
Facebook Portal TV brings streaming and videocalls to t...
Streamline your living room with Zinus’ Modern St...
Put Darth Vader to work with this Star Wars Dusk-to-Daw...
Save up to $51 on Fitbit smartwatches and fitness track...
Anova’s Nano Sous Vide Precision Cooker just hit ...
Anker’s new 3-in-1 PowerWave iPhone charging stat...
Show More Comments

Related

Save $30

Facebook Portal TV brings streaming and videocalls to the big screen at $119 shipped

$119 Learn More

New Elgato Cam Link Pro card has four HDMI ports, lets you use a DSLR in Zoom calls, more

Order Now! Learn More
Amazon low

Elevate iPhoneography with DJI Osmo Mobile 3 at a new Amazon low of $79

$79 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Galaxy S21 Ultra hits Amazon low, VIZIO HDMI 2.1 55-inch 4K TV $500, Anker MagSafe charger $16, more

Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: AirPods Pro $190, M1 MacBook Pro hits new low, Jackery Solar Generator 1000 $200 off, more

Learn More

Videography Diary: Why I bought a 2018 camera in 2021 and made a 1-minute film

Learn More
$50 off

Facebook Portal Smart Displays feature built-in Alexa at Amazon lows from $129 (Save $50)

From $129 Learn More
Save now

Govee’s Wi-Fi and Bluetooth thermometer + hygrometer combos are on sale from $11

From $11 Learn More