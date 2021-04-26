Canon EOS M50 captures summer memories in 4K + works as a webcam at Amazon low of $499

Amazon is offering the Canon EOS M50 24.1MP 4K Mirrorless DSLR Camera Kit for $499 shipped. For comparison, it normally goes for around $649 at Amazon, and today’s deal is the lowest price that we’ve tracked for a body/lens combo. Featuring a 24.1MP APS-C sensor that’s capable of recording 4K24 or 1080p120 video, this camera is the perfect starter kit for those just getting their feet wet in photography. Since it includes a 15-45mm lens in the box, you’ll have everything needed to start capturing out of the box. It also functions as a webcam through Canon’s utility, meaning that it can work to upgrade your Zoom meetings when not capturing life’s most precious moments. Rated 4.8/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Just need something compact to capture your summer vacations? Well, this Canon PowerShot is a compact system that can capture 20MP images and 720p HD video with ease. For $150, it also includes a built-in lens that features up to 8x zoom to capture far-off subjects.

Prefer to use your smartphone? Well, right now we’re tracking a deal that drops the DJI Osmo Mobile 3 to a new Amazon low. On sale for $79, this is $20 below what other retailers charge and beats the previous best price by $10. The Osmo Mobile 3 stabilizes your iPhone or Android device to capture cinematic video or pictures, upping the way you take mobile photos.

More about the Canon EOS M50 Mirrorless DSLR:

Improved Dual Pixel CMOS AF and eye detection AF

24 1 Megapixel (APS-C) CMOS sensor with is 100-25600 (H: 51200)

4K UHD 24P and HD 120P for slow motion

Built-in OLED EVF with touch and drag AF

