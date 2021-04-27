Skip the smart home tax, this 2-pack of best-selling 24-hour mechanical outlet timers is $10

BN-Link (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of 24-hour Mechanical Outlet Timers for $10.19. Shipping is free for Prime shoppers or on orders over $25. Today’s deal shaves 15% off the going rate, matching the lowest price of the year. These classic, 3-prong switches let you automate your office, holiday lights, or any other appliance without paying premium smart device pirces. With 24 on/off settings, you can time your outlets to intervals as small as 30-minutes. Just set it once, and it will repeat once a day until you change it or turn it off. These #1 best-sellers are rated 4.4/5 stars from over 22,000 customers. Head below for more.

While there really is no beating the per-unit value of today’s deal, you can still opt for the smart-home alternatie without breaking the bank. This TECKIN smart-plug 4-pack is just $21.24 when you clip the on-page coupon. You can operate any of your lights and electronics from from the Smart Life app, or any of your Alexa- or Google Assistant- enabled devices. It comes with four 3-prong smart plugs, and 24,000 4.4/5 star ratings.

For more lo-fi home solutions, check out this fully-adjustable monitor mount at $28 shipped, or Soundance’s aluminum laptop stand at just $19. Or for those going the smart home route, you cans till score a 4th Generation Echo Dot at $20 off the usual rate.

BN-Link mechanical outlet timer features:

Turn on and off lamps, small appliances, Christmas trees, and other electrical devices with a handy timer. With up to 24 on and off settings per day, you can program your devices to turn on/off in as small as 30-minute intervals. Settings will repeat daily once programmed and plugged-in. Each package includes 2 mini timers that can be used in 2 locations. This timer is compatible with compact fluorescent lighting, LED bulbs, and most small appliances. RATINGS: 125-Volt, 60 Hz./15-Amp, 1875-Watt resistive/8-Amp, 1000-Watt tungsten/5 Amp ballast.

