FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Elevate your home office with this best-selling MacBook stand at $19 (New 2021 low)

-
Amazonmac accessoriesSoundance
45% off $19

Sunlord (100% positive feedback last 12-months) via Amazon is offering Soundance’s Aluminum Laptop Stand for $18.77 with free shipping for Prime shoppers or on orders over $25. Regularly selling for around $34, today’s savings are the largest we’ve tracked since the holidays, falling just $0.50 from the all-time low price. If you primarily work via your laptop like I do, making sure you have the right setup to promote neck, back, wrist and eye health is a top priority. Designed for laptops between 10- and 15.6-inches, you can elevate your workspace half a foot closer to eye-level to reduce strain and increase ventilation. Climbing its way to the #1 best-seller spot, it’s been rated 4.8/5 stars from over 22,800 satisfied customers. Head below for more.

Whether you need to revamp your home office or are looking to boost your grab-and-go work capability, you can score this highly-rated Bluetooth keyboard for just $17. Compatible with iOS, PC, Android, and other Bluetooth enabled devices, this keyboard upgrades your phone or tablet into a portable work and creativity station. Of course, it also works with elevated laptops. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,700 customers.

And if you’re thinking about redoing more than just your laptop elevation, Lenovo’s IdeaPad 2-in-1 laptop is down from $600 to $369, and Aukey gaming accessories are up to 48% off. Speaking of gaming, take a look at these Nintendo Switch accessories starting from $15. You can add cases or controllers with prints from Pokémon to Animal Crossing, all up to 25% off.

Soundance Aluminum laptop stand features:

The office computer stand is totally made of thickened aluminum alloy, so the stand is sturdier and has less wobbly. The rubber on the holder hands sticks tightly and ensure your laptop stable on the stand. And the rubber feet prevent the stand from slipping on your desktop. Moreover, the stand is detachable and easy to install without tools, so the lightweight laptop stand is really portable. The laptop stand fits all laptops 10 to 15.6 inches.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

Soundance

About the Author

VANTRUE’s 1080p T2 24/7 dash camera returns to Am...
Govee’s Bluetooth grilling thermometer is perfect...
Skip the smart home tax, this 2-pack of best-selling 24...
Hang two Amazon Basics Floating 24-inch Cube Shelves fo...
Amazon now offers In-Garage Grocery Delivery to 5,000 U...
Nintendo Switch accessories from $15: HORI D-Pad Contro...
Samsung’s latest official Qi chargers now up to 2...
Wali’s fully-adjustable gas monitor mount returns...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 26%

Save up to 26% on highly-rated aluminum MacBook stands and docks from $20

From $20 Learn More
Reg. $760

HP Pavilion x360 14-inch 2-in-1 laptop drops to all-time low at $629 (Save $131)

$629 Learn More

Vari’s latest metal portable stand raises your MacBook to new ergonomic heights

Learn More
25% off

New Amazon low strikes Sauder’s North Avenue Pedestal Desk, now $67.50 (Reg. $90)

$67.50 Learn More
Save $231

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 2-in-1 4GB Laptop plunges to new low at $369 (Reg. $600)

$369 Learn More
New low

Lenovo’s Flex 5 16GB 2-in-1 laptop sees first price cut to $582 shipped

$582 Learn More
$30 off

VANTRUE’s 1080p T2 24/7 dash camera returns to Amazon low at $90 (Save $30)

$90 Learn More

Govee’s Bluetooth grilling thermometer is perfect for summer BBQs at a low of $12 on Amazon

Learn More