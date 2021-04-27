Elevate your home office with this best-selling MacBook stand at $19 (New 2021 low)

Sunlord (100% positive feedback last 12-months) via Amazon is offering Soundance’s Aluminum Laptop Stand for $18.77 with free shipping for Prime shoppers or on orders over $25. Regularly selling for around $34, today’s savings are the largest we’ve tracked since the holidays, falling just $0.50 from the all-time low price. If you primarily work via your laptop like I do, making sure you have the right setup to promote neck, back, wrist and eye health is a top priority. Designed for laptops between 10- and 15.6-inches, you can elevate your workspace half a foot closer to eye-level to reduce strain and increase ventilation. Climbing its way to the #1 best-seller spot, it’s been rated 4.8/5 stars from over 22,800 satisfied customers. Head below for more.

Whether you need to revamp your home office or are looking to boost your grab-and-go work capability, you can score this highly-rated Bluetooth keyboard for just $17. Compatible with iOS, PC, Android, and other Bluetooth enabled devices, this keyboard upgrades your phone or tablet into a portable work and creativity station. Of course, it also works with elevated laptops. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,700 customers.

And if you’re thinking about redoing more than just your laptop elevation, Lenovo’s IdeaPad 2-in-1 laptop is down from $600 to $369, and Aukey gaming accessories are up to 48% off. Speaking of gaming, take a look at these Nintendo Switch accessories starting from $15. You can add cases or controllers with prints from Pokémon to Animal Crossing, all up to 25% off.

Soundance Aluminum laptop stand features:

The office computer stand is totally made of thickened aluminum alloy, so the stand is sturdier and has less wobbly. The rubber on the holder hands sticks tightly and ensure your laptop stable on the stand. And the rubber feet prevent the stand from slipping on your desktop. Moreover, the stand is detachable and easy to install without tools, so the lightweight laptop stand is really portable. The laptop stand fits all laptops 10 to 15.6 inches.

