Get the family together: Amazon slashes up to 44% off board and card games starting from $6

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering an array of board and card games up to 44% off. We’re seeing new and classic games for all ages and groups with 4+ star ratings across the board, starting at just $6 with free shipping for Prime members or on orders over $25. Our top pick today is the Kaiju-inspired tabletop King of Tokyo for $23.49. Regularly selling for $40, you can score this award-winning role playing game at 40% off for the lowest price of the year. The new edition lets you play as one of six iconic movie monsters, upgrading your character, taking on other beasties, and vying to be the one true King of Tokyo. This is a mainstay at my family game nights – it takes minutes to learn and barely a round to get even brand new players invested in the action. Over 1,700 customers have a left a 4.8/5 star rating. Head below for even more board game deals.

Other notable board/card game deals:

Whether you’re getting the family together, or looking to kill some time with friends, you won’t want to miss the rest of today’s top gaming deals. Score the revamped Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury down to $50, or head over to our iOS and Mac App deals for handheld entertainment.

King of Tokyo features:

This new edition of the best seller boasts new artwork, clearer rules, and revamped card abilities. Monsters have a new look, and the coveted space penguin character takes his place in Tokyo! King of Tokyo is a game for 2 to 6 players where you play as Mutant monsters, rampaging robots, or even abominable aliens battling in a fun, chaotic atmosphere. Roll dice and choose your strategy: will you attack your enemies? Heal your wounds? improve your monster? Stomp your path to victory.

