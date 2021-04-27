We are now ready to collect all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. This morning has seem some great Apple deals including Powerbeats Pro, up to $100 off Magic Keyboards, and as much as $250 in savings on previous-generation iPad Pros. But let’s a take a short break from the hardware and dive into today’s best price drops on apps and games from Apple’s digital storefront. Highlights include titles like Cultist Simulator, ALTER EGO COMPLEX, The Unfinished Swan, Dokuro, Kintsugi, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Ananda – PREMIUM: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Kintsugi: FREE (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Cultist Simulator: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: ALTER EGO COMPLEX: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: The Unfinished Swan: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Dokuro: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Table Top Racing: World Tour: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Distant Suns 5: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Deflection: $9 (Reg. $10)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Pixelizator: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Sliding Puzzle – Board Game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: ScannerLens+: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: RFS – Real Flight Simulator: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Rush Vengeance TD: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Apple Knight Pro: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Controlax Pro:Computer Control: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Away ~ Nature Sounds to Sleep: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Gorogoa: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Journey: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Telling Lies: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Florence: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Gone Home: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Baldur’s Gate II: EE: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Donut County: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Flower: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Metadata: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Thinkrolls Kings & Queens Full: $4 (Reg. $7)

Mac: Earth 3D – World Atlas: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Gorogoa: $5 (Reg. $15)

More on Cultist Simulator‬:

SEIZE FORBIDDEN TREASURES. SUMMON ALIEN GODS. FEED ON YOUR DISCIPLES. BE WARNED. This game has no tutorial – part of the challenge is figuring out how to play. It’s hard, but keep trying, and you’ll master it. Good luck! In this infamous roguelike narrative card game, play as a seeker after unholy mysteries in a 1920s-themed setting of hidden gods and secret histories. Become a scholar of the unseen arts. Craft tools and summon spirits. Indoctrinate innocents. Seize your place as the herald of a new age.

