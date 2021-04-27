FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best game deals: Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $50, Mario All-Stars, Halo 5, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury on Nintendo Switch for $49.99 shipped. Regularly $60, and currently $59 at Best Buy, this is now within $1 of the lowest we have tracked and the best price we can find. This is a revamped version of Super Mario 3D World ready for your Switch with a completely new, almost standalone game attached known as Bowser’s Fury. After receiving great reviews and considering how under-played this one was last-generation, this is easily a must-have Switch game for Mario fans. Multiplayer, multiple playable characters, and giant Kaiju-style battles with Bowser are the highlights here. Then head below for more deals including Super Mario 3D All-Stars, Persona 5 Strikers, BioShock: The Collection, Team Sonic Racing, Halo 5: Guardians, and much more. 

Apex Legends Arenas is a new permanent 3v3 mode coming May 4

Evercade’s new retro-style VS home console with dual cartridge slots now supports multi-player

Fujifilm unveils mini Nintendo Switch printer, launching same day as New Pokemon Snap

All-new Hyperkin DualSense Battery Pack kicks tethered PS5 controller charging to the curb

MLB The Show 21 now available on Xbox Game Pass + Fable, Destroy All Humans! coming soon

Classic PS gamers rejoice! Sony will no longer shut down PS3 and Vita stores this summer

