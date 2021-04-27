Today’s best game deals: Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $50, Mario All-Stars, Halo 5, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury on Nintendo Switch for $49.99 shipped. Regularly $60, and currently $59 at Best Buy, this is now within $1 of the lowest we have tracked and the best price we can find. This is a revamped version of Super Mario 3D World ready for your Switch with a completely new, almost standalone game attached known as Bowser’s Fury. After receiving great reviews and considering how under-played this one was last-generation, this is easily a must-have Switch game for Mario fans. Multiplayer, multiple playable characters, and giant Kaiju-style battles with Bowser are the highlights here. Then head below for more deals including Super Mario 3D All-Stars, Persona 5 Strikers, BioShock: The Collection, Team Sonic Racing, Halo 5: Guardians, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete now FREE on PSN
- PlayStation Plus from $28 (Reg. up to $60)
- Nintendo unveils new Switch Lite console in blue
- Pac-Man 99 battle royale game FREE for Switch Online
- April PlayStation Plus FREE games
- Xbox Series X: Unboxing ‘world’s most powerful console’
- PlayStation 5: Unboxing and first impressions
Today’s best game deals:
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars $50 (Reg. $60)
- BioShock: The Collection Switch $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Halo 5: Guardians $10 (Reg. $20)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection Switch $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Persona 5 Strikers Switch/PS4 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Team Sonic Racing $20 (Reg. $30)
- Yakuza Remastered Collection $40 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil 3 physical $23 (Reg. $40+)
- Wonderful 101: Remastered $27 (Reg. $40)
- Collection of Mana Switch $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Axiom Verge $10 (Reg. $20)
- Valfaris $11 (Reg. $25)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War $39 (Reg. $60)
- On Xbox (Live Gold/Game Pass required) and PlayStation.
- Metro: Last Light Redux Xbox $3 (Reg. $20)
- Marvel’s Avengers Xbox $25 (Reg. $35+)
- Matched at Best Buy on PS5
- Just Dance 2021 Switch $20 (Reg. up to $50)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Switch $15 (Reg. $20)
- Exit the Gungeon $7 (Reg. $10)
- Wolfenstein: Alternative History Collection $27 (Reg. $40)
- Hitman 3 Deluxe Edition $60 (Reg. $80)
- Golf Story $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- Cuphead PSN $15 (Reg. $20)
- Untitled Goose Game PSN $13 (Reg. $20)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man GOTY PSN $20 (Reg. $40)
- Hitman 3 $45 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD pre-order $60
- Mario Golf Super Rush pre-order $60
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart pre-order $70
- Resident Evil Village pre-order from $60
- Xbox and PlayStation
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
