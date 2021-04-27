Save up to 30% on best-selling Neewer ring lights, microphone kits, more from $10.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 30% off a selection of Neewer ring light kits, podcasting accessories, and more from $10.50. Everything ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Neewer 18-inch Ring Light Kit for $67.99. Down from its usual $90 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 24% in savings and marks the lowest price of the year. These Neewer ring lights feature an 18-inch diameter for illuminating your scene with adjustable brightness. There’s a tripod that you can adjust the height on and a bundled smartphone clip for stepping up your selfie game and the like. I’ve been using two of these in my personal photo studio for well over a year and can easily recommend them for the price. Other Amazon shoppers can to, as over 39,000 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating, earning this ring light #1 best-seller status. Head below for more.

But if you’re not particularly in need of a ring light or just want a smaller offering, be sure to shop the rest of today’s sale right here. With a variety of other photography and videography gear, you’ll find everything from microphone kits, green screens, more professional lighting kits, and much more at up to 30% off. And with prices starting at $10.50, there are some more affordable options for all you budding photographers, too.

And while we’re talking photography upgrades, don’t forget that yesterday saw the Canon EOS M50 camera go on sale, dropping to an Amazon low of $499. Or if a DSLR is still a bit overkill for your needs, we’re tracking one of the best prices yet on the DJI Osmo Mobile 3 iPhone stabilizer at $79.

Neewer Ring Light Kit features:

Dimmable 18″/48cm Outer 55W 5500K 240 Pieces LED bulbs with a wide dimming range from 1%-100%. Special LED SMD design, lightweight and portable. 61″/155cm light stand is constructed from aluminum alloy, giving it exceptional strength; The soft tube Makes the light rotate freely for the best position. White and orange color filters are made of high light transmission plastic material with steady color temperature

