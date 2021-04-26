FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Elevate iPhoneography with DJI Osmo Mobile 3 at a new Amazon low of $79

Amazon is offering the DJI Osmo Mobile 3 for $79 shipped. That’s $20 off what you’d pay at retailers like B&H and beats the previous Amazon low by $10. If you’re ready to take smartphone photography and videography to the next level, it may be time to add Osmo Mobile 3 to your setup. It’s a 3-axis gimbal that’ll swap shaky footage with “super-smooth, stabilized” content. This unit “fits perfectly in your palm,” ensuring you’re able to comfortably record for long periods. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Put today’s savings to work when also adopting this 3-in-1 smartphone camera lens kit at $17 Prime shipped. You’ll garner a clip-on design with interchangeable fisheye, wide angle, and macro lenses at your disposal. It is near the top of Amazon’s list of best sellers and is rated an average of 4.2/5 stars by more than 3,800 reviewers.

Other related deals include iOttie’s popular Easy One Touch 4 car mount at $15 alongside a plethora of smartphone accessories from $7 in today’s roundup. Additional gear that could come in handy on your upcoming photo- and video-centered adventures are Sigg’s Stainless Steel Double-Wall Insulated Water Bottle at $6.50 and the Amazon Basics Tuck Active Backpack for $20.50.

DJI Osmo Mobile 3 features:

  • Featuring a new foldable design, a lots of new functions the Osmo Mobile 3 smartphone stabilizer is a must-have handheld gimbal for content creators.
  • A 3-axis stabilized gimbal features brushless motors that provide smooth, real-time responses to eliminate unwanted camera movements.
  • The Osmo Mobile 3 features a variety of functions allowing you to vlog and shoot content throughout the day including: Gesture Control, Dolly Zoom, Panoramas, Slow Motion, Timelapse, Hyperlapse, Sport Mode, Handy Convenience, Story Mode.

