Amazfit’s Neo Retro Smartwatch sports 37-day battery life, always-on display, more for just $30

Amazon is offering the Amazfit Neo Retro Smartwatch for $29.99 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down $10 from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks a return to our last mention and is the best available. This smartwatch features 24/7 continuous heart rate and sleep monitoring to let you see insights into your health on a daily basis. The retro-designed face features a 1.2-inch always-on display with a lift-to-wake backlight for up to 37-day battery life. Plus, with 5 ATM water resistance, it can travel up to 50-meters deep before damage begins. You’ll also enjoy both message and phone call notifications as well as alarms, emails, and more all on your wrist. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Use just a fraction of your savings to pick up a 4-pack of screen protectors designed specifically for today’s lead deal. You’ll find that this helps protect the display from scratches, and with four included in the pack, it’s easy to change one out should it become damaged over the years. At $7, it’s easy to recommend grabbing these after picking up the Neo Retro above.

More of an Apple Watch fan? Well, right now, you can pick up a Series 6 for just $299, which marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. The PRODUCT (RED) model features a stunning red design that’s flanked by a matching band. With an always-on display, both heart rate and blood-oxygen monitoring, and more, this is the perfect buy if you’re already heavily invested in Apple’s ecosystem. Also, don’t forget about the GOTRAX Shift S1 electric bike that you can cruise around town with at $499 or the Govee’s Bluetooth grilling thermometer for your upcoming summer BBQs for just $12.

More about the Amazfit Neo Retro Smartwatch:

Amazfit Neo Smartwatch can track your heart rate 24/7. Also can monitor your sleep

This smartwatch features a retro-styled, always-on display which lets you see the screen clearly under bright light

It can be used for up to 28 days on a typical usage & 37 Days on a basic usage on a single full charge.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!