Govee’s Bluetooth grilling thermometer is perfect for summer BBQs at a low of $12 on Amazon

Govee US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Bluetooth Wireless Grilling Thermometer for $11.99 Prime shipped with the code XWS3MB9K at checkout. Down 40% from its normal going rate, and 60% from its list price, today’s deal beats our last mention by $6 and marks a new low that we’ve tracked. While you might not be grilling right now, spring is just around the corner. This thermometer features remote monitoring thanks to a built-in Bluetooth connection that can reach up to 230-feet, meaning you can check up on dinner without heading outside. It can measure from 32- to 572-degrees, making it perfect for all kinds of monitoring. Plus, the alert function can let you know as soon as your meal hits a specific temperature. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Do you only need a single probe with no external display or Bluetooth connectivity? Check out this instant-read thermometer from ThermoPro. It’s $8 Prime shipped at Amazon and will display the temperature of your meal in just a few seconds. The biggest downside here is that instant-read thermometers aren’t meant to be left in meat the entire time you’re cooking, and are only designed to be used to quickly check the temperature right before you pull it off the grill.

For telling the temperature of rooms, your garage, of even fridge/freezer, Govee’s other thermometer + hygrometer combos are a great choice. you’ll find that they’re on sale from $11 right now with up to $16 in savings to be had. These are great choice to place around your home as we get closer to summer so you know exactly how hot it is in the garage before heading out there to work on your next project.

Remote Monitoring: Easily monitor food temperature in real-time on your smartphone within a 230ft Bluetooth range. Ensure the quality of your meat from the comfort of your couch.

Fast & Accurate: Receive temperature readings in just 1s with an accuracy of 1.8°F/1°C for a range of 32° to 572℉. Helpful temperature charts generate within 2 hours, and calibration is available at a ±5℃ range.

Alert Function: Create a preset temp range, and once your food falls out of that range, the thermometer will emit an alarm. You will also receive a notification on your smartphone via the Govee Home app.

