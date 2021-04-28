FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon offers Dickies Men’s T-Shirt for $10 Prime shipped (Reg. $21), more

50% off $10

Amazon is currently offering the Dickies Men’s Short Sleeve Performance Cooling T-Shirt in black heather for $10.42 Prime shipped. Regularly this shirt is priced at $21 and today’s rate in an Amazon all-time low. I also really like that this style is available in big and tall as well and you can choose from several color options. This is a piece that will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe and it pairs nicely with shorts, jeans, khakis, joggers, and more. The material is also sweat-wicking and the pockets adds a fashionable touch. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 3,000 reviews from Amazon customers. Be sure to head below the jump to find additional deals today.

Another notable deal from Amazon is of the Dickies 13-inch Loose Fit Shorts that are currently marked down to $13.50 and regularly are priced at $20. These pants are also wrinkle-resistant, has extra pockets on the legs, and has several color options available. Rated 4.3/5 stars with over 12,000 reviews from Amazon customers.

Finally, be sure to finish your look by picking up a new pair of shades during the Woot Oakley Flash Sale that’s happening now with deals from $39.

Dickies Performance Cooling T-Shirt features:

  • No Closure closure
  • Machine Wash
  • Smart temp wicking stain release
  • Chest pocket w/ carpenter pencil division flat lock seams to reduce chafing reflective logo on pocket

