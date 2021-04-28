FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save on Oakley sunglasses and boots from $39 at Woot, two days only

-
Fashionoakley
60% off From $39

For two days only, Woot is currently offering Oakley sunglasses and boots from just $39. Prices are as marked. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members, with delivery running you $6 otherwise. Now is the perfect time to update your sunglasses for warm weather. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Polarized Silver Sunglasses that are currently marked down to $53 and originally were priced at $146. This look helps you to see clearly and both men and women can style them alike. They also can be worn with business or casual attire and the durable frame is also great for workouts too. With over 2,500 reviews from Woot customers, these sunglasses are rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

oakley

About the Author

Amazon offers Dickies Men’s T-Shirt for $10 Prime...
Lululemon takes up to 50% off spring markdowns + free s...
Under Armour takes up to 60% off running shoes, apparel...
Amazon leather bag/wallet sale up to 50% off: Mother...
Merrell’s Mother’s Day Gift Guide is live! ...
Gander Outdoors takes up to 50% off Carhartt, Columbia,...
COACH Outlet Mother’s Day Event takes up to 70% o...
Tommy Hilfiger takes an extra 40% off sale items: Sprin...
Show More Comments

Related

25% off

Ray-Ban Members Sunglass Sale takes 25% off sitewide + free shipping

+ free shipping Learn More
25% off

Persol Friends and Family Sale takes 25% off sitewide to update your sunglasses

Learn More
70% off

COACH Outlet Mother’s Day Event takes up to 70% off + free shipping: Handbags, wallets, more

+ free shipping Learn More
50% off

KEEN takes up to 50% off hiking sandals, boots, sneakers, more + free shipping

Learn More
60% off

Nordstrom Rack Polo Shirt Event takes up to 60% off Oakley, adidas, more

From $18 Learn More

Samsung debuts new Galaxy Book Pro and Pro 360 with 4K OLED displays, pre-order now

Learn More

Anker’s new Life Q35 headphones arrive with ANC, 40-hour battery, and a $130 price tag

Buy now Learn More
20% off

This rechargeable LED flashlight outputs 3,650-lumens of brightness at a 2021 low of $40

$40 Learn More