Save on Oakley sunglasses and boots from $39 at Woot, two days only

For two days only, Woot is currently offering Oakley sunglasses and boots from just $39. Prices are as marked. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members, with delivery running you $6 otherwise. Now is the perfect time to update your sunglasses for warm weather. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Polarized Silver Sunglasses that are currently marked down to $53 and originally were priced at $146. This look helps you to see clearly and both men and women can style them alike. They also can be worn with business or casual attire and the durable frame is also great for workouts too. With over 2,500 reviews from Woot customers, these sunglasses are rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks include:

