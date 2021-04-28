FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Get your yard ready for spring with up to 30% off DEWALT electric trimmers, blowers, more

-
Save 30% From $99

Amazon is currently offering the DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Electric Leaf Blower for $167.99 shipped. Down from its usual $219 going rate, you’re looking at 23% in savings and a new Amazon all-time low. This electric leaf blower delivers a cordless design thanks to a bundled battery that’ll work with the rest of DEWALT’s 20V MAX tool ecosystem. Its lightweight design makes it a great option to tidying up after mulching or mowing this spring as you get the yard looking its best. Other notable features include variable speeds, a trigger lock for those extended sessions, and 100CFM airflow. Rated 4.6/5 stars from 625 customers. Head below for more from $99.

Other DEWALT 20V MAX electric outdoor tool deals:

Then go check out Home Depot’s ongoing Milwaukee tool promotion for more ways to ensure you’re ready to tackle those home improvement projects. With the ability to save up to $150 when you bundle select tools, it’s a great option for kickstarting or expanding your DIY kit. Or just swing by our home goods guide for other ways to scratch that spring cleaning itch.

DEWALT 20V MAX Electric Leaf Blower features:

This 20V MAX cordless leaf blower kit comes with one compact jobsite blower, three novel attachments, one 20V MAX 4Ah lithium ion battery, and charger. The compact jobsite blower is easily adjusted with the variable speed trigger while providing a max airflow of 100CFM. The battery powered leaf blower is lightweight at only 2.5 lbs. and has a trigger lock feature to help reduce user fatigue.

