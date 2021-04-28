Get Disk Drill PRO 4 on Mac with guaranteed lifetime upgrades for $50 (Reg. $118)

Ever accidentally deleted a file you wanted to keep? With Disk Drill PRO 4 for Mac, you can recover any file or folder on your computer, phone, or external hard drive. You can grab this top-rated utility today for $49.99 (Reg. $118) at 9to5Toys Specials and get guaranteed upgrades for life.

From failed drives to misplaced clicks, files go missing all the time. Just occasionally, you might lose something really important — like family photos from a one-time event or vital tax records. With Disk Drill PRO 4 installed on your machine, you never have to worry. Rated at 4 stars by MacWorld, this app is “one of the most advanced data recovery utilities” available according to PCMag.

To recover files with Disk Drill, you simply open the app and hit “Recover”. The software can restore over 400 file types automatically, along with entire folders. It works on your Mac’s internal hard drive and external USB drives. You can even plug in your phone to utilize features on mobile devices.

Of course, it’s better if you don’t have to recover files. For this reason, Disk Drill monitors the health of your drives and helps you make a bootable backup. The app can even search out duplicates, helping you save storage space.Order today for $49.99 to download Disk Drill Pro 4 at 57% off MSRP, with lifetime upgrades on three devices guaranteed.

