Hang your TV on the wall and simplify your home theater for under $9.50 at Amazon

PERLESMITH (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 23- to 55-inch Tilting TV Wall Mount for $9.44 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $20, today’s deal saves more than 50% and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all time. This mount is designed to uphold TVs ranging from 23- to 55-inches and weighing up to 115-pounds. Really, if your TV offers a supported VESA pattern (ranging from 75×75 to 400×400) and comes in at under 115-pounds, it’ll work here. It features a tilt-based system that allows you to dial in exactly how angled your TV is once it’s on the wall. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

More about the PERLESMITH TV Wall Mount:

High quality steel construction ensures safety. This wall mount TV bracket has high standards. It has been tested to hold 4 times the weight they’re rated to based on UL standard so you can rest assured that it will hold the weight of your TV. It also comes with a locking mechanism with quick release which easily secures your TV to the wall. Hang your television like a pro! Easy to install on 16 inch wood studs with standard hardware. Get rid of the irritating glare from your screen and conveniently tilt your TV up to 7 degrees forwards or backwards as well as the ability to shift your baby laterally for perfect centering on your wall (Maximum tilt angle depends on TV size and the distance from the wall )

