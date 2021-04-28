FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

VIZIO 5.1-Ch. Surround Sound System hits $200, more from $63 (Up to $50 off)

20% off From $63

Amazon is offering the VIZIO 5.1-Channel Sound Bar System (SB3651ns-H6) for $199.99 shipped. That’s $50 off the typical rate there and marks a return to the second-best price that we’ve seen beaten only once before. If you’re ready to take your at-home cinematic experience to the next level, this VIZIO surround sound system is here to save the day. With a total of six speakers in tow, you’ll garner an immersive 5.1-channel setup. Instead of bundling a traditional, bulky subwoofer, this system opts for a slim solution that’s bound to more easily fit in your space. Connectivity options include HDMI, Bluetooth, and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Continue reading to find yet another sound bar on sale for $63.

We’ve also spotted the Hisense 2-Channel Sound Bar for $63 shipped at Amazon. Today’s offer swipes 10% off and delivers a new all-time low. This more affordable sound bar is a solid way to upgrade your TVs built-in speakers in a significant way without breaking the bank. Despite having such a low price tag, many will be surprised to find out that it still packs both Bluetooth and HDMI connectivity options. A bundled wall-mount kit paves the way for a sleek-looking home theater layout. Check out our launch coverage to learn more. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Some of today’s other deals may be worth pairing with your new sound system. Standout examples include Nintendo’s refurbished NES Classic Edition at $55 alongside LG’s 65-inch OLED 4K Smart TV with a $150 gift card and more at $440 off. Other notable discounts include Zinus’ Modern Studio TV Stand at $41.50 and Atlantic’s Crank Sit/Stand Desk at under $137.

VIZIO 5.1-Channel Sound Bar System features:

  • Performance Brilliant clarity with 6 powerful speakers for a truly Immersive 5.1 surround sound experience.
  • Wireless Slim Subwoofer Experience deep, booming bass with this versatile subwoofer that brings you deep, booming bass and can be positioned upright to fit discreetly it in the corner of the room, or lay it on its side to tuck it under your couch.
  • Dedicated Center Speaker Delivers crystal-clear dialogue so you don’t miss a word.

