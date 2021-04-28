FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

LG 65″ OLED 4K Smart TV + $150 Visa GC, FREE speaker up to $440 in savings, more from $698

-
$440 off $1,997

BuyDig is now offering the 2020 LG 65-inch Class CX Series OLED 4K UHD Smart TV for $1,996.99 shipped with an included $150 Visa gift card. With the purchase of this TV, you’ll also score a FREE LG XBOOM Go PL5 Speaker (regular $90 value) by filling out this form from LG. Originally $2,800, this TV is going for more like $2,000 at Best Buy right now and the BuyDig bundle is the lowest price we can find with an effective price of $1,847 after the value of the gift card is included (it can be used just about anywhere). Amazon is charging $1,950, which is less out of pocket, but you won’t get the gift card there. This is a 65-inch 2160p 4K TV with HDR, AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support, NVIDIA G-SYNC, and direct access to thousands of apps and streaming services. Alongside Google Assistant and Alexa compatibility, it has four HDMI jacks, three USB ports, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, ethernet, and more. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 4,000 Amazon customers. More 4K smart TV deals below. 

Not looking to spend thousands on your TV? No worries. You can still grab 65-inches worth of 4K panel at Amazon for just $550 with this INSIGNIA Smart UHD TV. Carrying stellar ratings from over 11,000 Amazon customers and proving g direct access to your favorite streaming services, this is great budget-friendly option to consider. 

More ongoing 4K smart TV deals:

Jump over to our home theater guide for even more entertainment center deals including these Polk sound bars on sale from $246 and our roundup of the best Logitech Harmony universal remote alternatives

More on the LG 65-inch OLED 4K UHD Smart TV:

Watch your favorite movies or programs on this 65-inch LG CX 4K smart TV. The a9 Gen 3 AI processor 4K delivers crisp, detailed visuals for an immersive entertainment experience, while NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync compatibility minimize stuttering and tearing while gaming. This LG CX 4K smart TV has a pair of 20W front-firing speakers for producing quality, room-filling sound.

