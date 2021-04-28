FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Lululemon takes up to 50% off spring markdowns + free shipping: Shorts, leggings, more

For a limited time only, Lululemon drops new markdowns up to 50% off just in time for spring. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. A standout from this sale is the men’s License to Train Shorts that are currently marked down to $64. For comparison, these shorts are regularly priced at $88. This style is great for workouts, casual events, golf outings, and much more. They’re also sweat-wicking, quick drying, the waistband is also mesh, and it has a zippered pocket to keep essentials secure. The navy coloring is also timeless to style for years to come. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from this sale and be sure to check out the Under Armour spring deals that are currently up to 60% off.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

