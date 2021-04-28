FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Lock-in some SanDisk and WD 2TB portable SSD storage from $210 (Reg. up to $275 or more)

Reg. $275+ From $210

Amazon is now offering the SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable External USB-C SSD for $209.99 shipped. Matched at B&H. Originally $699, this one has sold for between $230 and $250 over the last year or so with today’s deal being the second best price we have tracked across 2021. While this is the previous-generation model, the newer 1050MB/s variant sells for just shy of $300 right now. Featuring speeds up to 550MB/s, this one is still quite a capable portable USB-C SSD that’s equally as rugged with a water- and dust-resistant design, shock-resistant core, and a rubberized exterior. Perfect for lugging files around and as your daily EDC storage, it ships with a 3-year warranty and a 4+ star rating from over 27,000 Amazon customers. Head below for even more SSD deals. 

(Update 4/28 1:15p.m.): Amazon is now offering the Samsung 860 EVO 1TB Internal SATA Solid State Drive for $103.99 shipped. Matched over at Best Buy where it normally fetches $170. This one has sat int he $110 to $120 range at Amazon for a while but is now at the lowest we have tracked there since January. Rated 4+ stars from over 61,000 customers. 

Amazon is also offering the super-fast WD 2TB My Passport SSD External Portable Solid State Drive for $249.99 shipped. Also matched at B&H. Originally $380, this one has crawled down over the better part of the last year to around $275 or so, and is now at the best price we have tracked since early January when it was $245. It nearly doubles the speed of the model above at up to 1050MB/s and features 256-bit AES hardware encryption, shock- and vibration-resistance, a 5-year manufacturer’s limited warranty, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,400 Amazon customers. 

But if you can get away with a 1TB portable SSD, score the current-generation SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD at $160 and call it a day. This one is the same speed as the WD above and features all of the same levels of protection as today’s featured SanDisk option. 

We also have great deal live on the Sabrent 2TB Nano Rugged Solid State Drive at new low of $280. Just be sure to check out the upgraded Samsung 980 NVMe SSDs, the new Crucial X6 4TB portable SSD, and Synology’s latest right here

More on the SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable External USB-C SSD:

  • High-speed transfers with up to 550MB/s read speeds let you move Hi-Res photos and videos faster (Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending on drive capacity, host device, OS and application.)
  • Ruggedized, water- and dust-resistant (IP55-rated) (IEC 60529 IP55: Tested to withstand water flow (30 kPa) at 3 Minch; limited dust contact does not interfere with the operation. Must be clean and dry before use.)

