Today, Crucial, a well-known brand in the computer storage and component industry, is launching a brand-new portable solid-state drive lineup. The Crucial X6 series of portable SSDs offer storage ranging from 500GB to 4TB with incredible prices, given what they offer. Compatible with both macOS and Windows, these portable SSDs feature up to up to 800MB/s transfer speeds, 6.5-foot drop protection, and ship with a 3-year limited warranty. What all can these drives handle and how much will they cost? Keep reading to learn more.

Crucial’s X6 4TB portable solid-state drive changes the game with $490 price point

While SanDisk and Western Digital released a selection of 4TB portable solid-state drives in January, pricing there starts at $680. Sure, you’ll find 1GB/s transfer rates and faster from SanDisk and WD in that announcement, but the pricing is quite high.

Crucial wanted to deliver a similar experience at a far more budget-friendly price. Coming in at $490, the all-new Crucial X6 4TB Portable Solid-State Drive demolishes the competition when it comes to pricing. While transfer rates will only reach 800MB/s, you have to ask yourself, is it really worth an additional $190 for a 200MB/s bump in peak transfer speeds?

“Our customers are looking for convenient, fast and reliable storage at an affordable price — and these two new capacity additions to the X6 portable SSD product line are further evidence of our commitment to the external solid-state storage market,” said Teresa Kelley, vice president and general manager of Micron’s Consumer Products Group. “There is no doubt we have reached a point where the benefits of solid-state storage outweigh those of traditional hard drives. Now with the mainstream Crucial X6 and the performance Crucial X8 available in a wide range of capacities, we have a full portfolio to offer our customers. From storing all your school and professional files to quickly accessing an entire personal entertainment library, there is a Crucial external SSD option for everyone.”

You don’t have to spend $490 to score the latest tech from Crucial

While Crucial’s flagship announcement today is the $490 4TB SSD, the company is offering its new X6 lineup in a variety of sizes, including 500GB for $70. That’s right, you can enjoy the same features found in the flagship 4TB X6 SSD at a much lower cost overall, with the 500GB version running you only $70. This is the perfect option if you need a rugged, drop-resistant solid-state drive that’s built to handle anything life throws at you. It’s compact and can fit easily in your backpack or purse, and with the ability to be used with either USB-C or USB-A devices, it’s ready to work with anything you need it to.

9to5Toys’ take

It’s awesome to see companies competing to see who can offer the best features and value at the same time. I love the shift from portable hard drives to portable solid-state drives. Sure, HDDs are still king of the hill when it comes to bulk storage, which is why my Unraid server is full of nine spinning platter drives. But, it’s a welcomed change to see solid-state start to creep into the higher-tier storage market. It won’t be long before platter drives are a thing of the past, and everything can read and write at lightning speeds. I’m ready for the change, what about you?

