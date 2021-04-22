Protect more of what you love with this 2TB Nano Rugged Solid State Drive at new low of $280

Store4Memory (97% positive feedback last 12-months) via Amazon is offering Sabrent’s Rocket Nano Rugged 2TB Solid State Drive for $279.98 shipped. That saves you $52 off the going rate, and drops the price to a new all-time low. Whether you’re a digital artist, video maker, or working on the go, you can store up to 2TB in this bite sized package for easy travel. File transfer is a cinch with speeds up to 1000MB/s, plus USB-A and USB-C compatibility. Protect your files from the elements with shock- and IP67 water-resistance, that can withstand 1-meter submersion for up to 30 minutes. Over 1,300 customers have given it a solid 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If you don’t regularly need to travel with quite so much storage space, check out this 1TB Portable SSD from Samsung for $160 when you clip the on-page coupon. Shock resistant and password protected, you can get all your files ready to move fast with read speeds up to 1,050MB/s. It’s USB-3.2 compatible with thermal guard protocols to keep it from overheating, all in a credit card-sized packet. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 8,000 satisfied customers.

While we’re on the move, take a look at this 30-ounce steel water bottle for just $12.50, or Bosch’s compact power tool kit for $169. Then show the home front some love with workout gear from $44, this HomeKit smart deadbolt at $80 off, or go retro with this unique storm glass functional art piece for $15.50.

Rocket Nano Rugged 2TB SSD features:

Elevate your storage experience to new heights with Sabrent’s smallest ever portable SSD. RUGGED DESIGN: 1 meter (3. 3 ft) drop tested. Sealed against harmful dust. Ultra-fast 10Gbps throughput, low latency, and power efficiency at up to 1000MB/s. At only 2.75″ tall and weighing just 2 ounces, the rocket Nano can fit in your smallest pocket allowing for ultimate portability. The Rocket Nano’s built in USB 3.2 interface provides speeds of up to 1000MB/s, 9x faster than traditional external HDDs. Transfer and backup large data files and 4K videos within seconds.

