Scoop up a 200GB SanDisk Ultra microSDXC Card while it’s on sale for $22.50 at Amazon

-
Reg. $28+ $22.50

Amazon is now offering the SanDisk 200GB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card for $22.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly between $25 and $28 at Amazon with Walmart’s listings starting at around $34 for this capacity, today’s offer is the lowest we can find. This is also matching the Amazon 2021 low. A perfect little pick up to add some extra storage space to your Android device, camera/dash cam setup, and more, it features up to 100MB/s transfer speeds as well as Class 10 rating for “full HD video recording and playback.” Rated 4+ stars from over 650,000 Amazon customers. More details below. 

If you don’t need that much space (or the device you’re about to stick it in can’t handle it), score a Samsung EVO Select 128GB MicroSDXC UHS-I Memory Card for $19 Prime shipped instead. This one also carries stellar ratings from over 135,000 Amazon customers and has nearly the same compatibility with a wide range of devices. 

We are also still tracking some great deals on SanDisk and WD 2TB portable SSD storage from $210. Then hit up some of the new releases in the storage game including upgraded Samsung 980 NVMe SSDs and the new Crucial X6 4TB portable SSD, as well as the rest of the deals in our Smartphone accessories hub

More on the SanDisk 200GB Ultra microSDXC card:

  • Capacities up to 512GB (1GB=1,000,000,000 bytes; Actual user storage less) to store even more hours of Full HD video (Approximations; Results and Full HD (1920×1080) video support may vary based on host device, file attributes and other factors)
  • Up to 100MB/s transfer read speed (Based on internal testing; Performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors) lets you move up to 1000 photos in a minute (Based on 4.1GB transfer of photos (avg. file 3.5MB) with USB 3.0 reader; Results may vary based on host device, file attributes and other factors)

