Save up to 40% on Amazon’s rechargeable AA/AAA batteries + more, deals from under $9

We have spotted some notable deals on Amazon Basics rechargeable batteries today starting with the 16-Pack of AAs for $17.59 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. You’ll have to navigate to the Subscribe and Save section under the “Add to Cart” button and clip the on-page 20% coupon found in there. Remember to cancel your sub after the order goes through if you don’t want monthly deliveries. This pack is regularly $30 and is now at one of the best prices we have tracked. While they certainly aren’t eneloops, they are also more affordable and are great for “digital cameras, remote controls, toys, and more.” Rated at 200mAh, they come recharged and can be juiced back up “1000 times with minimal power loss.” Rated 4+ stars from nearly 180,000 Amazon customers and you’ll find more battery deals below.

With your savings today, you’ll have enough leftover to score a new battery charger as well. This highly-rated Energizer model can charge both AA and AAA batteries for $10.50 Prime shipped. it carries a 4+ star rating from over 3,200 Amazon customers as well and you’ll find the rest of today’s Amazon Basics battery deals listed below.

More Amazon Basics battery deals:

More on the Amazon Basics Rechargeable Batteries:

One 16-pack of pre-charged AA rechargeable batteries (2000 mAh), ideal for digital cameras, remote controls, toys, and more

Long battery life; extremely gradual self-discharge; maintains 80% capacity for 24 months

Comes pre-charged and ready to use; can be recharged 1000 times with minimal power loss

