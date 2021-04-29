Apple Watch Series 6 models now up to $150 off, marking new all-time lows

Amazon is currently taking up to $150 off a selection of Apple Watch Series 6 models starting at $249. Free shipping is available to all. Throughout the sale today you’ll find everything from entry-level models with sport bands to higher-end stainless steel offerings, cellular models, and more. You can shop the entire collection of discounts here while locking in the some of the best prices of the year, which beat our previous mentions by as much as $50.

Alongside all of the usual fitness tracking features, Apple Watch Series 6 brings plenty of new noteworthy functionality to your wrist headlined by the addition of a new blood/oxygen sensor. That’s on top of an even brighter always-on display than Series 5, as well as its new U1 chip and support for faster charging. Plus, you’ll also benefit from cellular connectivity on select models for leaving your iPhone behind during long runs and the like. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Whether the discounted style you’re looking to pick up isn’t paired with the perfect band or you just want some extra ways to accessorize, spending some of the savings on an extra Apple Watch band is an easy recommendation. Our roundup is packed with everything from some more affordable options to our favorite leather bands and more to elevate the look of your new wearable.

But then be sure to give our Apple guide a look for all of the week’s other best deals. We’re seeing the very first discounts on Apple’s official iPhone 12/Pro/Max Silicone MagSafe Cases, with prices starting at $42. Not to mention, these ongoing deep price cuts on previous-generation iPad Pro at $150 off.

Apple Watch Series 6 features:

GPS model lets you take calls and reply to texts from your wrist

Measure your blood oxygen with an all-new sensor and app

Check your heart rhythm with the ECG app

The Always-On Retina display is 2.5x brighter outdoors when your wrist is down

S6 SiP up to 20% faster than Series 5

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!