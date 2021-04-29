FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Sony’s popular XM4 headphones rock ANC, 30-hour playback, more at $278 (Save 21%)

Amazon offers the Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless ANC Headphones for $278 shipped in three styles. Normally selling for $349, today’s offer amounts to 21% in savings and matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. Sony’s latest pair of headphones enter with a collection of flagship features centered around improved active noise cancellation. You’ll also be able to count on up to 30-hours of playback on a single charge as well as a new Bluetooth audio chip that can pair with two devices simultaneously. USB-C charging rounds out the package. Over 13,000 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating and you can get some additional insight in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

If all the upgraded features like being able to connect to two smartphones isn’t doing much for you, going with the highly-rated TaoTronics ANC Bluetooth Headphones at $55 is a great way to save even more. You’re still going to be able to enjoy a similar distraction-free listening experience, but without the same audio fidelity or build quality found on the featured pair of cans.

All of the other best discounts for personal listening can be found in our headphones guide, with highlights including Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro at $170 and various Bose models from $99. But then be sure to check out Anker’s new Life Q35 headphones which deliver a compelling list of features like ANC and 40-hour battery life, all for $130.

Sony WH-1000XM4 ANC Headphones features:

Sony’s intelligent industry-leading noise canceling headphones with premium sound elevate your listening experience with the ability to personalize and control everything you hear. Get up to 30 hours of battery life with quick charging capabilities, enjoy an enhanced Smart Listening feature set, and carry conversations hands-free with speak-to-chat.

