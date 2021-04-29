Monoprice’s 22-inch kettle grill has your summer charcoal cookouts covered for $85 (Reg. $100+)

The official Monoprice eBay store is now offering its 22-inch Pure Outdoor Charcoal Grill for $84.99 shipped. Also matched at Monoprice. Regularly $100 direct, it is currently sitting at $110 on Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. Just in time for spring/summer cookouts, it provides a 22.5-inch grilling surface as well as built-in wheels and a removable ash catcher to keeps things neat and tidy. A built-in thermometer is joined by the adjustable heat vent and the attached lid that allows you to keep “both hands free for grilling and flipping as needed.” Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

For something a little bit more affordable, take a look at the Char-Griller Patio Pro Charcoal Grill for $79 shipped at Amazon where it carries solid ratings from thousands. But for an option that’s even more portable, you cannot beat the $21 Prime shipped price tag on Cuisinart’s Portable Charcoal Grill. It’s not as large and isn’t quite as easy to use as today’s on-wheels, attached-lid Monoprice variant, but it will save you some cash and is even more portable.

Or go big-time with this Amazon all-time low on Masterbuilt’s Smoke Hollow 30-inch Pellet Grill instead. This is a 30-inch cooker with digital controls for power, temperature, cook, and smoke times and more. But you’ll want to hit up our latest BBQ feature for more ideas and then go browse through all of the cooking, DIY tool, and furniture deals in our home goods hub right here as well.

More on the Monoprice Pure Outdoor Kettle Charcoal Grill:

Complete your outdoor experience with our Pure Outdoor? 22″ Kettle Charcoal Grill. Our charcoal grill has a cooking surface of 22.5 inches, along with a removable inner cooking grid. The removable cooking grid gives you the ability to easily add in charcoal or slot in a cooking pan, allowing you to cook multiple items at once.

