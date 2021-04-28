Cash in while Masterbuilt’s Smoke Hollow 30-inch Pellet Grill is $287.50 (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the Masterbuilt Smoke Hollow 30-inch Pellet Grill (SH19261019) for $287.56 shipped. That’s just over $62 off what you’d pay at Masterbuilt and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $2. Let your grilling skills soar with Masterbuilt’s pellet grill. This 30-inch offering provides you with 996-square inches of total cooking area, ensuring you have plenty of room to prepare for the whole family. Power, temperature, cook, and smoke times are all controlled digitally, taking the fuss out of getting settings just the way you like. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of Amazon shoppers.

Today’s savings let you kick off your grilling adventures with 20-pound bag of Oklahoma Joe’s Apple Wood Pellets for $10 Prime shipped. These are comprised of 100% all-natural hardwood and feature a “light, fruity smoke flavor.” At this price you’ll spend only $0.50/pound, a cost that will get you going without breaking the bank.

Masterbuilt Smoke Hollow 30-inch Pellet Grill features:

Digital panel controls on/off, temperature, cook and smoke time

10 Smoke settings let you control the amount of smoke produced

Reversible, porcelain-coated, cast iron smoke + sear grates allow you to smoke low-and-slow BBQ recipes, or use the sear side for high heat grilling

Two porcelain-coated warming racks and two porcelain-coated cast iron grill grates for 996 square inches of total cooking area

