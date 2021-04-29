Funko continues to add new and exciting POP! characters to its portfolio at every turn lately. Even the cast of Seinfeld recently got their own models. Memorable Parks and Recreation Funko POP! figures are the latest to join in the fun, and some will arguably be pretty popular. Standouts include Ron Swanson as Duke Silver, April Ludgate as Janet Snakehole, and Andy Dwyer as Princess Rainbow Sparkle. Funko hasn’t stopped there, however. Pre-orders can also be placed for Leslie The Riveter and Hunter Ron. Continue reading to see photos and learn more.

More ‘Parks and Recreation’ Funko POP! characters revived

With several new Parks and Recreation-inspired figures now available for pre-order, let’s dive into all of the available options and our favorites. So far we’ve spotted five new options that include Duke Silver, Janet Snakehole, Princess Rainbow Sparkle, Leslie The Riveter, and Hunter Ron.

While Duke Silver is likely to be one of the most popular of these, Janet Snakehole could prove to be another fan favorite. In case you had forgotten, this April Ludgate takes on this personality when at Tom Haverford’s club, The Snakehole Lounge. The distinguished widow character is secretive, funny, and memorable.

Unsurprisingly, Andy Dwyer also makes the cut and easily stands out as Princess Rainbow Sparkle. The figure is dressed in business casual clothing that’s paired with a tiara, makeup, and more. This character is a fun option that’s bound to add a splash of color to an existing Funko collection or your home office. It’s worth noting that these aren’t the first Parks and Recreation Funko POP! figures to turn up, but rather the latest to fill out the lineup.

Pricing and availability

Duke Silver, Janet Snakehole, Princess Rainbow Sparkle, Leslie The Riveter, and Hunter Ron are all up for grabs right now. As we saw with Seinfeld figures, the latest Parks and Recreation Funko POP! characters are all priced at $10.99 each. Initial shipments are slated to go out starting on August 14, and pre-orders will not be charged to your designated payment method until shipped. Best of all, if any promotional discounts strike between now and then, you’ll be locked in at the best offer.

9to5Toys’ Take

Outside of wanting even more Parks and Recreation Funko POP! figures like Craig Middlebrooks, Perd Hapley, and Jean-Ralphio to make their own debut, there’s not really anything to dislike here. Funko has nailed it once again and these are bound to be adopted by both collectors and first-time POP! buyers alike.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!