All-new Seinfeld Funko Pop! characters unveiled, pre-order now

Funko Pop! has taken the wraps off yet another iconic set of pop culture collectibles. Now you can pre-order your favorite Seinfeld Funko Pop! characters. That’s right, from Jerry to George and Kramer to Elaine you’ll find an abundance of options with high probability that at least one will resonate with you. Best of all, Funko Pop! hasn’t stopped there. Fans will find several variants of the main characters in addition to Yev Kassem, the legendary soup kitchen chef. Continue reading to see photos and learn more.

Seinfeld Funko Pop! characters strike a nostalgic chord

With so many spot-on Seinfeld Funko Pop! characters to choose from, it’s unlikely you’ll have a place to store them all. This may force you to pick a few of the best, which can be a tall order. Newman: The Mailman is great for anyone that loves the sneaky behavior that Wayne Knight pulls off in Seinfeld. Funko Pop! nails the look by placing this character’s hands in a devious and conniving position.

Next up we have Yev Kassem. Even folks that haven’t watched the entire series tend to know this character’s “No soup for you!” line. This Seinfeld Funko Pop! offering once again perfectly mimics the look by showcasing Yev angrily waving his finger.

As with Yev Kassem, another memorable Seinfeld episode is when Jerry has to wear a shirt on TV that he dubs as “the stupidest [he has] ever seen.” These are probably some of the most memorable characters for both avid and passive fans alike. Peruse the full list of options to see if you’d rather pre-order one of the others like Elaine in a sombrero.

Pricing and availability

All of the new Seinfeld Funko Pop! characters are available for pre-order now. Each offering is reasonably priced at $10.99, leaving no reason for fans of the show to forego adding one of them to their home office. The official release date is slated for May 29, so folks will have to wait a couple of months for their pre-order to ship.

9to5Toys’ Take

If you saw my home office, you’d immediately notice that I attempt to keep it as clutter-free as possible. I stick with the basics and only tend to keep a couple of vibrant or fun-looking items out at a time. While I have yet to grab any Funko Pop! offerings to date, today may be the day.

The new Seinfeld Funko Pop! characters strike a nostalgic chord with me and I have a feeling I won’t be the only one. Having grown up on the show, I can clearly see the resemblance of each Seinfeld offering Funko Pop! has made. Given the popularity of the show, these are something that almost anyone stepping into my office will immediately recognize and appreciate.

