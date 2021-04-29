FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Philips Hue’s popular color smart bulb works without a hub, down to $40 (Save 20%)

Save 20% $40

Amazon currently offers the Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 LED Smart Bulb with Bluetooth for $39.97 shipped. Usually selling for $50, like you’ll find at Best Buy, today’s offer amounts to 35% in savings, beats our previous mention by $2, and marks a new 2021 low. Armed with multicolor lighting capabilities, this Philips Hue bulb brings Bluetooth connectivity into the mix alongside the usual inclusion of Zigbee. Having your choice between the two connectivity options means you can use the bulb by itself, or pair with with a hub and the rest of the Hue ecosystem down the road. That’ll also bring HomeKit control as well as Alexa and Assistant compatibility into the mix. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 25,000 customers. Learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

Save even more and grab the dimmable white version of Philips Hue LED Smart Bulb for $15 instead. Here, you’ll still take advantage of much of the same features as the color version. But if the multicolor capabilities of the lead deal don’t do too much for you, it’s a notable way to cut costs even further.

But if you’d rather add some bias lighting behind the TV or onto a shelf, TP-Link’s Kasa LED light strip is also on sale today and down to $55. At one of its best prices to date, this 80-inch strip brings color illumination to your Alexa or Assistant setup. Otherwise, give our smart home guide a look for additional discounts.

Philips Hue Color Smart Bulb with Bluetooth features:

Easy smart lighting. Add color to any room with a single LED smart bulb, which offers warm to cool white light as well as 16 million colors. Use Bluetooth for instant light control in one room, or connect to the HomeKit Hue bridge (sold separately) to unlock the full set of smart lighting features.

