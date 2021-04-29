FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Kasa’s Smart 80-inch LED Light Strip is just $2 from the all-time low, now $55 shipped

Amazon is offering Kasa’s Smart 80-inch LED RGBIC Light Strip for $54.99 shipped. That’s 21% off the going rate, falling within $2 of the all-time low. This 80-inch light strip adds up to 16-million colorways anywhere in your home, with full remote and voice control via your Alexa- and Assistant-enabled devices. Super simple to set up, just apply the 3M adhesive tape, connect them to the app, and you’re set. You can even cut or extend your lights up to 33 feet for tight fits or additional brilliance. And through the Kasa Smart app, you can create personalized color scenes, or enjoy preprogrammed effects. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 1,300 customers. See below for more.

If you don’t mind shopping outside of the mainstream, this 32.8-foot LED smart light strip is just $18.79 when you clip the on-page coupon. Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, you can use your voice or app control to change, dim, or sync your light strip to music. Comes with 3M adhesive tape, rated 4.5/5 stars from 1,800 customers.

For even more ways to light up your home, check out Corsair’s K100 Optical-Mechanical Gaming Keyboard down to $200, or a two-pack of solar LED yard lights at $27.50. Then, why not score some great outdoor gear for the summer? Columbia is taking up to 60% off hiking shoes and apparel, and this 45-quart rotomolded cooler at $38 off can hold everything you need for those long wilderness weekends.

Kasa Smart LED Light Strip features:

Your 80″ light strip features millions of colors for combinations built to suit every mood, making your home the ultimate entertainment destination. Use simple voice commands to control your Kasa smart light strip with Alexa or Google Assistant. Kasa’s light strip features advanced animated lighting effects, with a dozen of effects to choose from, for a unique lighting experience. Group all of your Kasa smart lights together and save time. Control the brightness, change colors, set schedules and more with just a few taps.

