Samsung’s 2021 Neo Quantum 55-inch QLED 4K Smart TV now $130+ off at $1,669 shipped

Echo and Optics (100% positive feedback from over 14,000 ratings) via eBay Daily Deals is now offering the 2021 Samsung 55-inch Neo Quantum QLED 4K Smart TV for $1,669 shipped. That’s $131 off the regular price it currently fetches at Best Buy and the lowest we have tracked since release. Amazon currently charges $1,798 for comparison. This is a 55-inch, 120Hz 4K panel with Neo Quantum Processor upscaling, exclusive “Mini LED” technology, direct access to all of your favorite streaming apps, and built-in Alexa for barking orders at your gorgeous new big screen. Connectivity options include four HDMI ports, a pair of USB jacks, optical audio, built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and more. Rated 4+ stars at Best Buy. More details below.

If there’s really getting you excited about the 2021 model above, save some cash and score the 2020 Sony X950H 55-inch 4K Android TV with AirPlay 2 for $1,198 instead. Or save even more with a 55-inch Insignia Smart 4K UHD Fire TV Edition for $390 or $1,279 less than today’s lead deals. No, it doesn’t look quite as nice, and isn’t as feature rich, but it’s awfully close in those departments and drastically less expensive at that.

But the giant 4K smart TV deals certainly don’t stop there. We are still tracking hundreds of dollars in savings on a wide variety of 2020 and 2021 models from Sony, LG, Samsung, and more right here. Deals start from $698 and span just about any size you could want.

Just be sure to swing by our home theater guide for audio and accessory deals including the VIZIO 5.1-Channel Surround Sound System and much more.

More on the Samsung 55-inch Neo Quantum QLED 4K Smart TV:

Our best 4K picture offers lush visuals and crisp detail that create an unmatched cinematic experience. Enjoy greater detail within dark and bright scenes powered by tiny light cells using exclusive Mini LED designed technology. Samsung TV’s feature the ultimate in home entertainment experience with exceptional motion enhancements featuring virtually no motion blur on screen and incredibly low lag rates. Pictures refresh quicker and action-packed movies and sports stay smooth and crisp.

