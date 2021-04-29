Speck iPhone 12/Pro/Max cases are now up to 60% off at Amazon from $18

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Speck iPhone 12/Pro/Max cases. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. One highlight is the Speck Presidio Perfect-Clear Ombre iPhone 12 Case at $23. Down from its $45 going rate, you’re saving 49% with today’s offer beating previous mentions by $1 and marking a new all-time low. Covering your iPhone 12 or 12 Pro in a clear design that’ll still show off whichever colorway your device has, Speck’s case features some unique atmospheric fade stylings. That’s alongside 13-foot drop protection and a raised lip around the front, all within a sleek form-factor that won’t add too much bulk. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more from $18.

Other notable Speck deals include:

But if you’re in the market for some official cases to wrap your iPhone 12 series device in, you can lock-in the first price cuts on Apple’s own MagSafe covers from $42 right now. Otherwise, just go check out all of the price cuts in our smartphone accessories guide today.

Speck Perfect-Clear Ombre iPhone 12 Case features:

PRESIDIO PERFECT-CLEAR + OMBRE is our most clear protective case that we’ve ever designed. It features bold and stylish ombre patterns that are sure to bring style to your device. Our innovative new materials have allowed us to create a case that stays clear longer and provides more protection and durability. Not only is this case stylish, but our clear impact technology makes it strong as nails.

