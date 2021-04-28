FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple’s official iPhone 12/Pro/Max Silicone MagSafe Cases see first discounts from $42

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesApple
From $42

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Apple’s official Silicone iPhone 12 series MagSafe cases starting at $41.99 shipped for the iPhone 12 Pro Max version. You’ll also find other colorways available, as well as offerings for the iPhone 12/Pro handsets. Normally fetching $49, today’s offers are marking the very first price cuts on the recently-released cases and a rare chance to stylize your handset without paying full price.

Apple’s official silicone case wraps your iPhone 12 series device in a premium soft-touch finish that’s coated in a microfiber lining on the inside. Alongside magnets that allow it to snap right onto the back of your device, there’s also support for Apple’s MagSafe charging here, as well. Get a closer look in our coverage over at 9to5Mac and then head below for more.

Then don’t forget that you can complete your iPhone 12 Pro kit by taking advantage of some other official MagSafe accessory deals that are still live. Apple’s MagSafe Leather Wallet is still marked down for one of the first times to $49 at Amazon, delivering a place to hold IDs or bank cards. Not to mention, the in-house MagSafe Charger itself is still sitting at $34, as well.

And while we’re on the subject of official MagSafe accessories, you can still cover your iPhone 12/Pro in the official Leather MagSafe Case, which is on sale for the first time to $55. That’s on top of everything else in our Apple guide, including an Amazon low on Apple’s MagSafe Duo Charger for $112.50. But then be sure to check out our recent review of ESR’s HaloLock MagSafe charging stands.

iPhone 12 MagSafe Case features:

The silky, soft-touch finish of the silicone exterior feels great in your hand. And on the inside, there’s a soft microfiber lining for even more protection. With built-in magnets that align perfectly with iPhone 12 Pro Max, the case offers a magical attach and detach experience, every time. The perfectly aligned magnets make wireless charging faster and easier than ever before. And when it’s time to charge, just leave the case on your iPhone and snap on your MagSafe charger, or set it on your Qi-certified charger.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Apple

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Apple Watch Series 4 models sees 1-day discounts starti...
TACKLIFE’s 4-in-1 stud finder alerts you to live ...
VANTRUE’s 1080p T2 24/7 dash camera returns to Am...
Govee’s Bluetooth grilling thermometer is perfect...
Skip the smart home tax, this 2-pack of best-selling 24...
Hang two Amazon Basics Floating 24-inch Cube Shelves fo...
Elevate your home office with this best-selling MacBook...
Amazon now offers In-Garage Grocery Delivery to 5,000 U...
Show More Comments

Related

First drop

Apple’s official Leather MagSafe iPhone 12/Pro Case sees first discount to $55

$55 Learn More

Anker launches first collection of iPhone 12 MagSafe cases, now available from $19

Learn More
Reg. $129

Apple’s MagSafe Duo Charger falls to new Amazon low of $112.50

$112.50 Learn More
Review

Tested: ESR’s HaloLock charging stands deliver MagSafe while on the road or at home

Buy now Learn More
Review

Tested: Aukey’s magnetic wireless charger delivers MagSafe features for less

Learn More
Today only

Apple Watch Series 4 models sees 1-day discounts starting at $180 (Refurb)

From $180 Learn More
$10 off

TACKLIFE’s 4-in-1 stud finder alerts you to live wires + much more at $20 on Amazon (Save $10)

$20 Learn More
$30 off

VANTRUE’s 1080p T2 24/7 dash camera returns to Amazon low at $90 (Save $30)

$90 Learn More