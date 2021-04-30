FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

BenQ’s open-box AirPlay portable projector has USB-C, 3-hour battery, more: $199 (Orig. $379)

Adorama is offering the BenQ GV1 Portable AirPlay Projector for $249 $199 shipped in open-box condition. Originally $379, this projector fetches $299 at Amazon these days and this discount marks the best price that we’ve tracked all-time. BenQ’s portable projector offers 3-hours of battery life and can display up to a 100-inch image on the wall. This should last you through most movies and give you the ability to create a theater anywhere you are. AirPlay and Google Cast make it extremely simple to wirelessly transmit movies and content from your smartphone or computer, and it even works as a Bluetooth speaker when not projecting an image. Plus, the USB-C port makes it easy to power it and even display your iPad Pro, laptop, or other devices. Rated 4+ stars from over 50% of shoppers at Amazon. Ships with a 3-year warranty.

Looking for something on a tighter budget? The VANKYO LEISURE 3 Mini Projector is a great choice considering it costs just $80 on Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon. Given that this is a #1 best-seller, features a 4.4/5 star rating from over 22,000 happy customers, and delivers a 170-inch projection on your wall, it’s certainly worth considering picking up. Just know there’s no AirPlay, Google Cast, or built-in battery available here.

However, Star Wars fans will want to heavily consider picking up Anker’s new R2-D2 Nebula Capsule II Projector. We recently went hands-on with this pint-sized projector and found that it would be perfect to use on May the 4th as you binge your favorite movies from a galaxy far, far away.

BenQ GV1 Portable AirPlay Projector features:

GV1 includes a convenient tilting hinge and auto vertical keystone correction, letting you project big picture at the perfect height. Its 15˚ range means that the 100” projected image can be raised up to 30” above the level where GV1 is placed. With the latest phones, tablets and laptops switching to USB-C, GV1 is at the forefront of this trend. This handy port can also simultaneously charge your device, play videos, or music from a USB flash drive.

Review

Tested: BenQ's GS2 Portable Projector delivers AirPlay 2 and crisp, colorful visuals

Sony's 2021 65-inch AirPlay 2 4K Google TV hits Amazon low at $898 ($250 off) + more from $500

Review

Review: Anker's new R2-D2 Nebula Capsule II Projector is perfect for Star Wars movie nights

Anker discounts ANC earbuds, USB-C hubs, Qi chargers, more from $16 to start the week

Best of 9to5Toys: AirPods Pro $190, M1 MacBook Pro hits new low, Jackery Solar Generator 1000 $200 off, more

Latest Epson projector packs 3,800-lumen brightness, 12,000-hour life span, more [Deal]

Boost your creativity with these MacBook USB-C hubs starting at just $16 (2021 low)

JLab Air ANC Wireless Earbuds with 48-hr. battery + wear detect sensor: $59.50 (Reg. $100)

