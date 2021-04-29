We are about to get bombarded with Star Wars Day deals (they have already started), and we now have the specifics on what to expect from the 2021 May the 4th celebration. Over on the official Star Wars blog, Disney and friends have unveiled a massive collection of games and experiences that will be on tap for this year’s festivities, including everything from PC titles and mobile games to “details on the release of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for next-gen consoles” and Minecraft add-ons. There’s a lot to get through here, but you’ll find the highlights broken down below the fold.

Star Wars Day deals, info, and what to expect

The Star Wars Day deals are already starting to hit, but there is an absolute truck load of price drops and promotions about to kick off. So let’s get started here:

Star Wars Day deals — Console and PC

Alongside price drops on an EA Star Wars Triple Bundle, today’s May the 4th details mention the “free cross-generation upgrade” for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order with “more details coming soon.” But there will also be some great deals on various versions of the game alongside Minecraft Star Wars crossovers, The Sims 4 content, classic re-releases going on sale, and much more. Here’s more of the official details:

Minecraft – April 30 – May 6 Look for new Star Wars-themed Minecraft Character Creator items and emotes! Get a free Star Wars R2-D2 Beanie! available in Minecraft! Get up to 33% off Star Wars Skins!

EA Star Wars Triple Bundle – April 30 – May 11 Get three critically acclaimed games for up to 50% off on Xbox and Origin with the EA Star Wars Triple Bundle! This bundle includes Star Wars: Squadrons, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition, and Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition!



Save up to 75% on Star Wars games on Xbox from April 30 – May 4!

on Star Wars games on Xbox from April 30 – May 4! Save up to 70% on Star Wars games during the Games Under $20 sale on PlayStation from April 28 – May 12!

on Star Wars games during the Games Under $20 sale on PlayStation from April 28 – May 12! Save up to 50% on some of your favorite Star Wars games in the Nintendo e-shop from April 30 – May 7!

on some of your favorite Star Wars games in the Nintendo e-shop from April 30 – May 7! EA Star Wars Triple Bundle ( 50% off on Xbox)

on Xbox) Star Wars: Battlefront (Classic, 2004) ( 50% off on Xbox)

on Xbox) Star Wars: Battlefront II (Classic, 2005) ( 50% off on Xbox)

on Xbox) Star Wars Battlefront II Celebration Edition (EA) ( 70-75% off various editions on PlayStation and Xbox)

various editions on PlayStation and Xbox) Star Wars Bounty Hunter ( 50% off on PlayStation)

on PlayStation) Star Wars: Dark Forces ( 50% off on PlayStation)

on PlayStation) Star Wars: Episode I Racer ( 50% off on PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch)

on PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch) Star Wars: The Force Unleashed ( 75% off on Xbox)

on Xbox) Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II ( 75% off on Xbox)

on Xbox) Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy ( 50% off on PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch)

on PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch) Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast ( 50% off on PlayStation and Nintendo Switch)

on PlayStation and Nintendo Switch) And much more…

Star Wars Day deals — Mobile

We have already started to see some great price drops on KOTOR titles, iMessage sticker packs, and Star Wars pinball on iOS (all of those deals can be found right here). But you’ll also find promotions for Disney Emoji Blitz, Disney Magic Kingdoms, The Mandalorian and Child Tsum Tsums making their debut, and more. More details can be found below:

Disney Emoji Blitz – April 29 – May 4 Celebrate Star Wars Day by playing the Jabba the Hutt Villain Event! Defeat the brand-new Jabba the Hutt Emoji to add him to your collection, or purchase a Diamond Box for a chance to collect Boba Fett, C-3PO, Luke, Princess Leia, Han Solo, Chewbacca, and R2-D2 Emojis! Download Disney Emoji Blitz today!

Disney Magic Kingdoms – April 22 – May 25 Play the Star Wars: A New Hope Mega Event, featuring new characters, attractions, and concessions, from April 22 – May 25! Download Disney Magic Kingdoms

Disney Tsum Tsum – May 1 – May 31 The Mandalorian and The Child Tsum Tsums make their debut!

The Sims Freeplay – starting May 3 Get a free Star Wars costume pack, featuring Luke Skywalker’s iconic rebel flight suit, from the in-game store! Check out the Princess Leia Organa and Darth Vader outfits that have returned to the in-game store for a limited time!

Star Wars iOS apps up to 50% off ahead of May the 4th KOTOR II, Mandalorian Stickers, Pinball, and more

Star Wars VR

On the virtual reality side of things, we will be seeing “the best pack this side of the galaxy with every Star Wars experience on the Oculus Quest Platform,” as well as some Vader Immortal deals:

Star Wars: May the 4th Bundle – May 1 – May 5 for the Oculus Quest Platform The Star Wars Day pack includes Star Wars: Pinball VR, Star Wars: Tales From the Galaxy’s Edge, and Vader Immortal: Episode 1-3.* *Note: Pricing is dynamic based on which experience customers may already own.

Vader Immortal – Apr 28 – May 12 for PlayStation Get 50% off as part of the Games Under 20 sale



And there’s even more you can browse through right here, including a giant list of other PC and console titles. Stay locked to our daily roundups, and be ready for our annual May the 4th roundup for all of the most notable of these deals as they happen.

