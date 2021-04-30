CASETiFY’s new NBA collection brings hometown pride to your Apple gear

From TikTok to the wilderness to the happiest place on Earth and back, CASETiFY is starting your Friday off right with the second wave of its NBA collection. Earlier this year, the first collection dropped to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the NBA, but now it’s time for specifics of what to expect this time around. You’ll be able to show off your hometown pride with a massive variety gear, and unique designs for all 30 teams. Hit the jump to take an inside look at this latest addition to the CASETiFY lineup.

CASETiFY releases new NBA iPhone gear

Regardless if you’re tuning in to the eastern or western conference, CASETiFY has you covered. Each team is repped by at least two iPhone cases, an AirPods and AirPods pro case, and a 2-in-1 grip stand. And while the coveted case itself sold out within hours, you’ll also find a catch-all basketball leather design on an iPhone case and wireless charging pad.

The cases come in at least two designs for each team, but select team’s were allotted a third. From sunny LA for example, the Lakers “medley” case features a patterned logo against a clear case, with the full Lakers logo displayed at center. Though if you prefer, it also comes in a sheer yellow background. This pattern holds true for most of the medley cases, but with such a wide variety of designs offered, you’ll probably want to check for yourself to see what’s available.

True to its name, the “mania” case, which is available for all teams, scans like someone sought out every Laker’s sticker ever made and stuck it to their phone case. It’s an energetic, eye-catching design that definitely shows off some superfan pride. Unique to this collection, the “conference” case has the team’s conference ticket enclosed on a clear backdrop, like an built-in souvenir. All of these cases are designed to be lightweight and protective, though you can always opt for the “ultra impact” versions for added cushioning.

You can also score a mania-esque case for your AirPods or AirPods Pro. Keeping it simple with either a plain white or pride-colored case, both options are adorned with sticker-like prints to show off your team spirit. And to round off today’s releases, the 2-in-1 grip stand sticks right to the back of your iPhone or case, working like a pop socket for ease of handling, or doubling as a phone stand.

Pricing and availability:

All of these accessories are available now through the CASETiFY website, having released just earlier today. The impact cases will run you $54, while the slightly upgraded ULTRA impact adds $5 onto that. Each AirPods case rings up at $35, and the grip stand being the most affordable at $25. As mentioned above, the leather basketball case is currently sold out, though you can sign up here to be notified when they’re back in stock. The charging pad features a similar design, and costs $59.

9to5Toys take:

While NBA-inspired iPhone cases aren’t exactly few and far between, CASETiFY’s takes stand out for their authenticity and fan-appeal. The conference ticket case stands out as an innovative way to let fans feel in on the action, even if they can’t regularly afford courtside seats. CASETiFY has been everywhere in the last few years, and between the eye-catching designs and massive variety of styles, it’s easy to see why.

