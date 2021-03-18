After launching a successful collection with Disney back in January, CASETiFY is back today with a new batch of iPhone cases and Apple accessories. With much of the same Mickey Mouse-inspired offerings and overall theming present throughout the lineup, you’ll find a series of fresh designs for all of the devices in your Apple kit. Head below for a closer look at all of the upcoming limited-edition CASETiFY Disney iPhone 12 cases and details on scoring it for yourself.

CASETiFY debuts new collection of Disney iPhone 12 cases

CASETiFY first partnered up with Disney to kick off the year with its first lineup of Mickey Mouse-themed accessories. And after the collection selling out in short order back in January, CASETiFY is launching a new batch of its well-reviewed iPhone 12 cases and other Apple gear imbued with some Disney magic.

With offerings for the full iPhone 12 lineup, you’ll find several different styles of cases, each rocking its own unique printing or colorway. But regardless of if you’re in search of a more premium leather offering or something that yields a bit more protection, there’s going to be ample Mickey Mouse theming throughout the lineup of CASETiFY Disney iPhone cases. Some of the original models have been brought back this time around, as well, but there are plenty of new styles to check out too.

Alongside just being able to show off your love of the animation icon with an iPhone case, CASETiFY is also extending that Disney partnership to a new batch of Apple accessories. Ranging from MacBook covers to iPad Pro folios and Apple Watch bands, all of those aforementioned Mickey stylings are now available for a variety of additional devices. That’s alongside some Qi wireless charging pads and more.

All of the new Disney iPhone cases and Apple accessories from CASETiFY are now available for purchase direct from the company’s online storefront. Prices this time around start at $35, matching what we saw from the first collection.

Judging from the previous Disney collaboration, it’s quite likely that this new batch of CASETiFY iPhone releases isn’t going to be in stock for very long. So if you’re looking to pick up any of its new Mickey-themed accessories, it’s best to lock them in sooner than later. Just about every one of the past collections we’ve covered has sold out in the first few days, and the Disney popularity here might make that happen even quicker.

9to5Toys’ Take

CASETiFY has long been one of our favorite brands when it comes to third-party iPhone cases, and its latest collection with Disney brings some fun designs to the usual quality we’ve come to expect. I’m quite partial to the leather cases with the checkered Mickey pattern, but it seems hard to go wrong this time around.

