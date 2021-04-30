Save up to 52% on Garmin smartwatches and more in today’s Gold Box from $39

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is discounting a selection of Garmin smartwatches headlined by the vivomove HR at $119 shipped. Normally fetching as much as $245, today’s offer amounts to 52% in savings and marks a new Amazon all-time low. This stainless steel hybird smartwatch delivers a more traditional look without sacrificing on functionality. It’ll still pair with your smartphone to send notifications while also tracking heart rate, sleep, VO2 max, and other stats. Battery life clocks in at 5-days, helping avoid daily charging of yet another device. Over 3,300 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below the fold for more from $39.

Other notable Garmin discounts:

Once you’ve checked out all of the markdowns in today’s Gold Box, don’t forget that you can save on Garmin’s latest wearables right now in its Mother’s Day sale. With the first discounts on some the brand’s most recent releases, you’ll be able to save as much as 25% across the board.

Garmin vívomove HR features:

Fashionably fit is just a tap away with vívomove HR. This stylish hybrid smartwatch features a touchscreen with a discreet display. Precision hands show the time and dynamically move away when you swipe through your messages, heart rate and more. It counts your steps and calories while monitoring wellness, including all-day stress tracking.



