Garmin Mother’s Day sale goes live with up to 25% off latest wearables

-
Fitness TrackerGarmin
25% off

Garmin is launching its Mother’s Day sale today, discounting a selection of its smartwatches and fitness trackers. Free shipping is available across the board. Our top pick is the Garmin Lily Classic Smartwatch for $229.99. Also matched at Amazon. Normally fetching $250, today’s offer marks the very first discount we’ve seen on the new release and saves you $20. Having just been released at the beginning of the year, Garmin’s new Lily Smartwatch arrives with a circular design that pairs an aluminum case with a leather band. That’s alongside being able to track everything from heart rate and sleep to respiration, Pulse Ox, stress, hydration, and more into Apple Health. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 130 customers. Head below for more.

Highlights from the Garmin Mother’s Day sale:

Then after you've shopped all of the price cuts in the Garmin Mother's Day sale, be sure to check out all of the other price cuts that are live for elevating your workout regimen.

Garmin Lily Classic Smartwatch features:

Lily is the small and stylish smartwatch you’ve been waiting for. With a flick of your wrist or a tap of your finger, the stylish patterned lens lights up to reveal a bright touchscreen display that disappears when you’re done with it. Always be connected to what matters with call, text and email notifications right on your wrist.

