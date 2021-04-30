Garmin’s Varia Bicycle Radar Tail Light adds another pair of eyes to your rides at $139

Today only, Amazon is offering Garmin’s Varia Bicycle Radar Tail Light for $139 shipped. Typically selling for $200, you can slash 30% off to mark a new 2021 low. This radar tail light produces a red, blinking or constant light that’s visible up to a mile away in broad daylight. Designed for optimal rider safety, it will also notify you via compatible Garmin or radar devices of any approaching vehicles from up to 140-meters. Equipped with varying brightness modes for day or nighttime rides, it reaches up to 65-lumens for 15 hours of uninterrupted use. Over 1,300 cyclists have left a stunning 4.9/5 star rating. See below for more.

If you’re just looking for a simple way to improve your visibility, you can’t go wrong with this CANWAY bike tail light for $16. With visuals up to 260-degrees at 168-lumens, this rechargeable light is unmissable by drivers or other cyclists. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 3,200 customers.

Varia Bicycle Radar Tail Light features:

Ride smarter and more aware with Varia RTL510 rearview radar. Mounted neatly on the seat post, it provides visible and audible alerts for vehicles approaching from behind up to 153 yards (140 meters) away. Plus, the bright tail light is visible in daylight from up to a mile away, so you can ride with confidence and security.

