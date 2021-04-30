JLab Air ANC Wireless Earbuds with 48-hr. battery + wear detect sensor: $59.50 (Reg. $100)

The official JLab Amazon storefront is now offering its Epic Air ANC True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancelling for $59.40 shipped. Regularly up to $100, like they are currently fetching on Best Buy, today’s offer is up to 40% off the going rate and the best price we can find. Unlike most wireless earbud options in this price range, the Epic Airs offer up to 48-hours of wireless operation with the included charging case. That will drop down to more like 32-hours with the active noise cancelling engaged, which can be customized via the JLab Air ANC app alongside the touch controls and personalized audio preferences. A wear detect sensor automatically pauses playback when you take them out of your ear. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

While normally more expensive than the lead deal above, you can now score the Anker Soundcore Liberty Air X True Wireless Earbuds for $39.99 shipped via Amazon. Just be sure to clip the $20 on-page coupon. Regularly $60, this set also includes active noise cancellation as well as a more AirPod-like form-factor, but you will be dropping your wireless operation time down to a total of 28-hours. Although that might be a worthy trade off for what is essentially a higher-rated set at about $20 less.

Long Battery Life / Wireless + USB Charging Case: Epic Air ANC features 12+ hours of Bluetooth playtime in each earbud and 36+ additional hours from the charging case. That’s 48+ hours of Bluetooth 5 playtime. Plus, use ANC to tune out noise around you, you’ll get 32+ total hours of Bluetooth ANC playtime. Dual charging options: Use any wireless pad to charge your case so you stay powered. Plus use the integrated charging cable and plug into any USB-A charging port.

Smart Active Noise Control / Movie Mode: Control how you hear outside noise with three noise control modes in the hardware: ANC On, ANC Off and Be Aware (pass through outside noises).

