Legends Ultimate Arcade features 300 classic games + unique features at a low of $470

Walmart is offering the AtGames Legends Ultimate Home Arcade for $469.99 shipped. For comparison, it normally fetches $599, with today’s discount beating our last mention by $30 and marking a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. With a massive collection of 300 built-in games, including things like Super Star Wars Trilogy, Joe & Mac, and many more, this arcade cabinet is one that will keep the kids (and you) occupied for hours. It also has a unique feature that lets you pause, rewind, save, and load in your favorite games, whether they originally supported that feature or not. Rated 4.6/5 stars and you can take a deeper dive in our announcement coverage here.

However, this console-based arcade machine is a great alternative to today’s lead deal. While it doesn’t bring back the nostalgia of being inside of an arcade, it does pack over 3,000 games into a couch-based system. You just kick back, relax, and plug it into your TV to enjoy the games with up to two people thanks to the unique controller. It’s available for $160 at Amazon, saving you $310 from today’s lead deal.

More about the Legends Ultimate Home Arcade:

The AtGames Legends Ultimate is an expandable, full-size home arcade machine that’s designed for the entire family to enjoy. An unprecedented selection of 300 licensed, genre-defining arcade and console games are built into this amazing platform. Professional, arcade-quality controls, which include two joysticks, two spinners, a trackball, and two pairs of six action buttons make the amazing games from top publishers play their best. Not to be outdone, the high-definition monitor and down-firing stereo speakers make these games look and sound incredible as well.

