It is now time to end the work week with all of Friday’s best game and app deals. Not only do we have some exclusive price drops on the brand new M1 iMacs and iPad Pros, but we also have AirPods Max on sale at Amazon, and Apple Pencil 2 down at $104. Once you have secured your new Apple gear, head right back here for all of today’s best game and app deals. While the May the 4th Star Wars app deals can be found right here, today we are tracking notable deals on The Escapists, Agent A: A puzzle in disguise, Age of Rivals, Looperverse, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Fine – Photo Editor: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Circle o Fifths: Music Theory: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Red Riding Hood: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Sleeping Beauty: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Agent A: A puzzle in disguise: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Age of Rivals: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The Escapists: Prison Escape: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Looperverse: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 3: $2 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Worms Revolution – Deluxe Edition: $2 (Reg. $12)

Today’s best game deals: Persona 5 Strikers $40, Nioh 2 $10, Resident Evil Village Deluxe, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Pascal’s Wager: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Toppl.: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Waterlogue: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Star Wars: KOTOR II: $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Star Wars: KOTOR: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Star Wars Stickers: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: The Mandalorian Stickers: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Basketball Club Story: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Youtubers Life: Gaming Channel: $3 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: iColorama: $3 (Reg. $5)

Mac: CodeBox: FREE (Reg. $10)

More on Escapists 2‬:

Time to assess the situation and find your way out of The Escapists 2: Pocket Breakouts’ hardest prison yet the U.S.S. Anomaly! The Escapists 2 is a hilariously thrilling, sandbox strategy experience that issues the not-so-simple challenge of escaping from prison. Create your own con with hundreds of customisation options, go it alone or conspire with up to 3 of your friends to create the ultimate escape with local multiplayer!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!