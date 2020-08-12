While most arcade cabinets come with a few games and that’s it, the Legends Ultimate Arcade is designed to be your one-stop-shop. It offers 300 licensed, genre-defining arcade and console games. It has professional, arcade-quality controls and much more to be a fantastic all-in-one system. With expansions and more available, as well as built-in Wi-Fi and Ethernet for expandability, this really is the do-it-all arcade system that every game room should have.

Legends Ultimate Arcade is an expandable, full-sized arcade machine

Legends Ultimate offers 300 licensed arcade and console games built-in, including many genre-defining titles. There are games for all ages, including action, fighting, platform, puzzle, sports, shooter, casino, and many other categories available. There’s a full list of titles here, which breaks down every game you can play on the Legends Ultimate Arcade.

But, this arcade cabinet doesn’t stop at playing 300 high-quality titles. It offers the ability to expand in multiple ways. One such way is that it’s part of the Legends Arcade Family Platform. This allows you to leverage the ArcadeNet service and even the BYOG (Bring Your Own Game) functionality. This allows you to sideload your own digital PC games to the Legends Arcade platform. ArcadeNet delivers instant play of a growing selection of games, online play, and high-score leaderboards too.

Arcade Play Link offers even more extendability, allowing you to connect a variety of HDMI-, Bluetooth-, and USB-based devices and consoles for access to even more great content on your all-in-one gaming system.

Pause, rewind, save, and load are now available for your favorite arcade games

Legends Ultimate Arcade will offer pause, rewind, save, and load functionalities with your favorite games. This lets you play each title your way. Plus, it allows for tracing high-scores, changing the aspect ratios, and using fun screensaver options.

Parental controls allow you to build a fine-tuned experience

While Legends Ultimate ships with 300 games, not all of them are going to be family-friendly. Because of this, you’ll be able to fine-tune what your kids can play and give them access only to the titles you deem appropriate for their age level.

Play pinball with this all-in-one arcade must-have

This unique arcade cabinet doesn’t just stop at playing multi-player games. It includes an optional Pinball Kit that can be purchased separately. The Sam’s Club edition of the Legends Ultimate Arcade comes bundled with the Pinball Kit, so do keep that in mind when making your purchase.

Pricing and availability

You’ll be able to purchase the Legends Ultimate Arcade at Sam’s Club, Walmart, GameStop, and AtGames. Pre-orders start August 14, with deliveries slated to begin August 31. Pricing starts at $599 and goes up from there, depending on which edition you purchase.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!