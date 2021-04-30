A whole host of Nyko console accessories have launched today. Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, and PlayStation 5 have all been shown some love. Nyko takes on Sony with a DualSense dock of its own called Charge Arc, and there’s even an affordable Switch controller dubbed Prime, which clocks in at a fraction of the cost of Nintendo’s Pro solution. It doesn’t stop there, though, as a few gaming headsets are also up for grabs, all of which are quite affordable. Continue reading to learn more.

Nyko Prime is an affordable Switch controller

First-party Nintendo accessories are great, but let’s face it, they tend to cost a pretty penny. Even well-known third-party solutions aren’t incredibly budget-friendly. Thankfully, Nyko Prime is an affordable Switch controller that costs just $19.99.

At this price, Nyko Prime clocks in at a fraction of Nintendo and many of the respected third-party offerings. It’s worth noting that this new alternative is, in fact, wired, which could be a turnoff for some. That being said, kicking wireless functionality to the curb does mean you won’t have to fiddle with battery replacements or charging.

Nyko Charge Arc competes with Sony’s first party solution

While not as competitive as the company’s affordable Switch controller, Nyko Charge Arc does manage to undercut Sony a bit when going head-to-head with the official PlayStation DualSense Charging Station. Instead of spending $30, you’ll only need to set aside $24.99.

While not a huge drop in price, this offering is actually available and in stock right now at Amazon, unlike Sony’s. Another differentiator is that this unit chases a symmetrical, rounded appearance by having controllers lean towards each other to create an arc-shaped look.

Nyko’s unleashes batch of wallet-friendly gaming headsets

We’re not finished yet. You can now order one of several new Nyko gaming headsets, including one with a PlayStation 5 themed appearance for $34.99. Two others are also up for grabs, with pricing locked in at $19.99 and $29.99. Unsurprisingly, this low cost forfeits wireless connectivity, but at least AUX is universally supported across all modern consoles.

9to5Toys’ Take

While many of Nyko’s new releases do not attempt to compete on the high end, each product is priced well and could become go-to items in a market full of relatively unknown third parties. Since Nyko has been in the business for roughly 25 years, it has brand recognition that others often in this price range do not. For that reason, I have reasonably high expectations for how popular each of these offerings could become, especially its very affordable Switch controller.

