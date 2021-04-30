Tacklife’s laser-guided circular saw sees new Amazon low at $56 shipped (Save 30%)

Tooleader Direct (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering Tacklife’s Circular Saw with Laser Guide for $56 shipped using code JOYOEHUV and the on page coupon. That slices 30% off the leading rate, marking a new Amazon low that’s within just $1 of the all-time. Delivering 5.8-Amps of power for up to 3,500 RPM across six unique blades, it’s designed for cutting wood, PVC, tile, and soft metals. The built-in laser guide and uncommon metal handle are ideal for DIYers, offering a sturdier grip for clean, precise cuts on all your summer projects. Backed by a 2-year warranty, and rated 4.6/5 stars from over 7,200 customers. See below for more.

If you can get away with a little less fire power, this mini circular saw from TECCPO is down to just $38. Packing a 4.8-Amp copper motor with three blades to choose from, it’s still a sturdy option for woodworking, tile-cutting, or general home-improvement needs weighing down your to-do list. Rated 4.3/5 stars from 2,600 customers.

While you’re taking care of the homestead, why not check out some of our home goods deals? This 6.3-quart touchscreen air fryer is down to $50, and just in time for May the 4th, this R2D2 Instant Pot is on sale at $60. Plus, you can easily build any atmosphere with these Kasa Smart LED Strip Lights, now just $55.

Tacklife Circular Saw features:

Comes with a unique metal handle, which helps to reduce fatigue for working, offering stronger clamping force to make the cutting more stable. Features a 5.8 Amps copper motor to deliver full-size performance at 3,500 rpm, making cut wood, plastics, plaster board, PVC pipe, tile with ease. 6 Blades: 2x24T TCT (120mm) for wood cuts/ 2x60T HSS (115mm) for wood and soft metal cuts/ 2pcs grit diamond blade(115mm) for tile cuts, extending the applications of the compact circular saw.

