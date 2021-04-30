FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Tacklife’s laser-guided circular saw sees new Amazon low at $56 shipped (Save 30%)

-
AmazonTacklifeTools
Save 30% $56

Tooleader Direct (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering Tacklife’s Circular Saw with Laser Guide for $56 shipped using code JOYOEHUV and the on page coupon. That slices 30% off the leading rate, marking a new Amazon low that’s within just $1 of the all-time. Delivering 5.8-Amps of power for up to 3,500 RPM across six unique blades, it’s designed for cutting wood, PVC, tile, and soft metals. The built-in laser guide and uncommon metal handle are ideal for DIYers, offering a sturdier grip for clean, precise cuts on all your summer projects. Backed by a 2-year warranty, and rated 4.6/5 stars from over 7,200 customers. See below for more.

If you can get away with a little less fire power, this mini circular saw from TECCPO is down to just $38. Packing a 4.8-Amp copper motor with three blades to choose from, it’s still a sturdy option for woodworking, tile-cutting, or general home-improvement needs weighing down your to-do list. Rated 4.3/5 stars from 2,600 customers.

While you’re taking care of the homestead, why not check out some of our home goods deals? This 6.3-quart touchscreen air fryer is down to $50, and just in time for May the 4th, this R2D2 Instant Pot is on sale at $60. Plus, you can easily build any atmosphere with these Kasa Smart LED Strip Lights, now just $55.

Tacklife Circular Saw features:

Comes with a unique metal handle, which helps to reduce fatigue for working, offering stronger clamping force to make the cutting more stable. Features a 5.8 Amps copper motor to deliver full-size performance at 3,500 rpm, making cut wood, plastics, plaster board, PVC pipe, tile with ease. 6 Blades: 2x24T TCT (120mm) for wood cuts/ 2x60T HSS (115mm) for wood and soft metal cuts/ 2pcs grit diamond blade(115mm) for tile cuts, extending the applications of the compact circular saw.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Tacklife

Tools

About the Author

Score Fujifilm’s Toy Story 4 instax Mini 9 camera...
Belkin strap and twist-lock key ring Apple AirTag holde...
Tackle garage storage with two HyLoft 3-foot Utility Sh...
Boost your creativity with these MacBook USB-C hubs sta...
Folding desk prices collapse at Amazon, now starting fr...
Save a massive $350 on AeroGarden’s Farm 12XL in ...
Motorola’s new 2021 Android smartphones return to Ama...
Smartphone Accessories: AUKEY 17-port PowerHub XL $42, ...
Show More Comments

Related

$10 off

TACKLIFE’s 4-in-1 stud finder alerts you to live wires + much more at $20 on Amazon (Save $10)

$20 Learn More
New low

Wyze’s newest robot vacuum with LiDAR mapping sees first price cut at $228 shipped

$228 Learn More

Green Deals: Kick gas + oil to the curb with BLACK+DECKER’s $79 electric 3-in-1 blower, more

Learn More
Save 15%

Score a two-pack of eufy’s 2K Indoor Security Cameras with HomeKit at under $60 shipped

$59.50 Learn More
Save 37%

Roborock’s S6 laser-guided smart robotic vacuum hits $380 (Save $220), more from $210

From $210 Learn More
Save now

Score Fujifilm’s Toy Story 4 instax Mini 9 camera with a 20-pack of film for just $60 shipped

$60 Learn More
Reg. $179

Get 3 years of PlayStation Plus as stackable codes for $90 (Reg. $179)

$90 Learn More

Belkin strap and twist-lock key ring Apple AirTag holders now available from $13 Prime shipped

$13 Learn More