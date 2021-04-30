FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Star Wars R2D2/Darth Vader Instant Pot Cookers: $60 ahead of May the 4th (Reg. $100)

Just ahead of May the 4th, Amazon is now offering the Instant Pot Star Wars Duo 6-Quart Multi-Cooker Darth Vader or R2D2 Edition for $59.99 shipped. Regularly $100, this is 40% off the going rate, matching the Amazon all-time low on both models, and the best we can find. These are the same Instant Pots you know and love, but with some May the 4th-worthy Star Wars decals (standard silver model Instant Pots are currently going for $79 at Amazon). They feature 14 smart programs to support a wide range of 1-touch meal presets including soup, meat/stew, bean/chili, poultry, rice, multigrain, porridge and much more. Alongside the stainless steel inner cooking pot, they ship with a stainless steel steam rack and condensation collector. Rated 4+ stars from over 700 Amazon customers. More details below. 

As we mentioned above, you’ll pay even more for the standard 6-quart silver models at Amazon right now. Even the 3-quart silver model is selling for just under $64 at the moment. When it comes to a brand name alternative, you’ll be hard-pressed to find something comparable for less, Star Wars otherwise. This COMFEE 5.2-quart multi-cooker is nearly as big and shaves $10 off today’s lead deals, and receiving a very similar feature set, just without the trusted Instant Pot branding. 

Star Wars Day or May the 4th, is right around the corner now. Disney has already given us a truck load of details on game deals, not to mention already available discounts on iOS apps. just be sure to check out the new 2,300-piece R2-D2 set, the miniature Tatooine Homestead Star Wars Day freebie, and even more right here

More on the Instant Pot Star Wars Duo 6-Quart

  • Features 14 Smart Programs – Soup, Meat/Stew, Bean/Chili, Poultry, Sauté/Simmer, Rice, Multigrain, Porridge, Steam, Slow Cook, Keep Warm, Yogurt, Manual, and Pressure Cook. Now, your favorite dishes are as easy as pressing a button
  • Healthy inner cooking pot made from 304 (18/8) stainless steel, no chemical coating, 3-ply bottom for even heat distribution, fully sealed environment traps the flavours, nutrients and aromas within the food

