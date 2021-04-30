FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

This highly-rated 6.3-qt. touchscreen air fryer feeds the whole family for $50 (Reg. $110)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the 6-quart Bella Pro Series Touchscreen Air Fryer for $49.99 shipped. Also matched via its Deals of the Day. Regularly $110 at Best Buy, today’s deal is more than 50% off, a match for our previous mention, and the lowest we can find. Alongside the attractive stainless steel housing, it sports a series of cooking presets (air fry, broil, bake, roast, reheat, keep warm, and dehydrate) as well as a 6-quart capacity large enough for a family-sized dinner. You’ll find adjustable temperature settings, a 60-minute timer with auto shut-off, and the digital touchscreen controls to run it all. Rated 4+ stars from over 900 Best Buy customers and ships with a 2-year warranty. More details below. 

If you can get away with a smaller capacity, there are more affordable options. Having said that, there really aren’t very many out there for all that much less outside of the Chefman TurboFry Air Fryer and Elite Gourmet Personal 2.1-quart Compact Air Fryer at $38 shipped. Clearly not as suitable for larger families, but it does carry solid ratings and will be great for side dishes and the like.  

While we are talking cooking, the Stars Wars Instant Pot models dropped down to $60 this morning ahead of the May the 4th festivities. We also still have Anova’s Nano Sous Vide Precision Cooker at the Amazon 2021 low, a solid deal on Monoprice’s 22-inch kettle grill, and much more right here

More on the Bella Pro Series Touchscreen Air Fryer:

Revolutionize cooking with the Bella Pro Series 6.3-qt. Touchscreen Air Fryer. The High Performance Circular Heat Technology and powerful 1700 watt heating system deliver fast, crispy and evenly cooked food every time. Time saving appliance with up to 50% faster preheat than a conventional oven. Large 5.3 lbs. food capacity for your favorite foods, including; fried chicken, roasted salmon, French fries, kale chips, homemade 9” pizza and guilt free donuts.

